Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

Had a poor run last time out over hurdles, and although he has yet to win over fences his chase form has been strong this year, highlighted with a couple of second places. Now back over fences he should bounce back.

Eaton Anne 14:30 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Winner on her debut and second under a penalty last time out, she has shown the ability to win more races and is still inexperienced. The manner in which she ran her two races so far suggests that there could be more to come.

He has run well in a trio of handicaps since winning a novice on his reappearance this season. He got a touch unlucky last time out, getting a bit short of room in the closing stages, but he is a consistent type and should go well again.

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Showed progress when finishing fourth on handicap debut last time out, running towards the rear and finishing strongly, but maybe just leaving himself a bit too much to do. However, it was a positive performance and the step up in trip today should suit. He should improve again.

Showed a lot of promise on his debut three weeks ago. He ran prominently early but received a bump in the closing stages which took some of his momentum and he had to settle for second place. He will have learned a lot from that run and could go one better here.

A course specialist with three course-and-distance wins, Dion Baker looks to be in great form. He will have to defy a huge weight, but another quick turnaround suggests he is in a purple patch and should go well again.

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