Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today's selections

Beaten a neck on his last two starts in this grade and tries 1m4f for the first time. Clearly in good form and does have a win on the all-weather to his name.

Charencey 16:00 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ian Williams

Has an all-weather record of three wins and two second-place finishes from five runs. Improving with every run and was narrowly beaten over this trip last time for in-form trainer Ollie Sangster (three winners from last nine runners).

Bone Marra 16:30 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Stevie Donohoe Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Down to the same mark as his most recent victory, which came over course and distance last December. Looks ready to strike after being beaten three-quarters of a length on turf here last time.

Jackson Street 17:00 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Seamus Cronin Tnr: Michael Attwater

Carries a 5lb penalty for his seven-length win at Catterick last week. That was his first time over this 2m trip, and he clearly relished it. An extra stone would not have stopped him last time and he can follow up here. Free World 18:45 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Tom Kiely-Marshall (3lb) Tnr: Ian Williams

Placed on three of his last four starts and on the same mark as when winning at Wolverhampton in March. Can pick up a second win of the year under Tom Marquand, who rides for the first time.

Moulin Booj 19:45 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: George Scott

Won on her handicap debut at Epsom despite hanging on the camber and not being best suited by the track. Likely better than the bare result suggests and has a great chance of following up off a 2lb higher mark.

Sugar Sugar 20:15 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: George Bass Tnr: Jack Channon

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