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Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today's selections
Charencey: 4.00 Lingfield ★★★★✩
Beaten a neck on his last two starts in this grade and tries 1m4f for the first time. Clearly in good form and does have a win on the all-weather to his name.
Bone Marra: 4.30 Lingfield ★★★★✩
Has an all-weather record of three wins and two second-place finishes from five runs. Improving with every run and was narrowly beaten over this trip last time for in-form trainer Ollie Sangster (three winners from last nine runners).
Jackson Street: 5.00 Lingfield ★★★★✩
Down to the same mark as his most recent victory, which came over course and distance last December. Looks ready to strike after being beaten three-quarters of a length on turf here last time.
Free World: 6.45 Nottingham ★★★★★
Moulin Booj: 7.45 Nottingham ★★★✩✩
Placed on three of his last four starts and on the same mark as when winning at Wolverhampton in March. Can pick up a second win of the year under Tom Marquand, who rides for the first time.
Sugar Sugar: 8.15 Nottingham ★★★★✩
Won on her handicap debut at Epsom despite hanging on the camber and not being best suited by the track. Likely better than the bare result suggests and has a great chance of following up off a 2lb higher mark.
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