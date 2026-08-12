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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today's selections

Amantha: 3.15 Beverley ★★★✩✩

Far from disgraced when third at Musselburgh last time out. She finished a close second over this course and distance at the start of last month and the return here, along with a drop in grade, can spark a revival.

Silk
Amantha15:15 Beverley
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Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Brian Ellison

Mr Moonshine: 4.15 Beverley ★★★★★

Benefited from a recent step up in trip and has been unfortunate not to win his last two races, being narrowly denied on both occasions. Running off the same mark, he remains capable of a strong performance..

Silk
Mr Moonshine16:15 Beverley
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Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard & Peter Fahey

Maid in Devon: 5.36 Windsor ★★★✩✩

Unable to make it four wins in a row last time out, but didn’t have the clearest of runs that day so put a line through that performance. Just 2lb higher than for her win in Class 4 company, she can bounce back here in a lower grade.

Silk
Maid In Devon17:36 Windsor
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Jky: Jack Doughty Tnr: Rod Millman

Split Elevens: 6.28 Lingfield ★★★✩✩

This course specialist returns to Lingfield in relatively good form. He had excuses at Wolverhampton when unable to justify favouritism last time out, but still caught the eye finishing strongly. A mark of 61 looks to be more than okay for John Butler’s eight-year-year old.

Silk
Split Elevens18:28 Lingfield (A.W)
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Jky: Jack Callan Tnr: John Butler

Waterford Castle: 7.11 Windsor ★★★✩✩

Very consistent this term, delivering strong efforts despite falling short. He can get off the mark at the expense of Amo Racing’s expensive acquisition Partying.

Silk
Waterford Castle19:11 Windsor
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Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Seven Sisters: 8.04 Salisbury ★★★★✩

Consistent filly who was a beaten favourite when fourth at Chester last month. That followed victory in a Class 3 fillies' novice at Doncaster, form that has been boosted since.

Silk
Seven Sisters20:04 Salisbury
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Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Read more...

Free horseracing tips for Thursday, August 13 at Beverley, Lingfield, Tramore and Windsor  

Windsor Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool   

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Windsor  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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