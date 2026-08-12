Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Today's selections

Far from disgraced when third at Musselburgh last time out. She finished a close second over this course and distance at the start of last month and the return here, along with a drop in grade, can spark a revival.

Amantha 15:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Brian Ellison

Benefited from a recent step up in trip and has been unfortunate not to win his last two races, being narrowly denied on both occasions. Running off the same mark, he remains capable of a strong performance..

Mr Moonshine 16:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard & Peter Fahey

Unable to make it four wins in a row last time out, but didn’t have the clearest of runs that day so put a line through that performance. Just 2lb higher than for her win in Class 4 company, she can bounce back here in a lower grade.

Maid In Devon 17:36 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Jack Doughty Tnr: Rod Millman

This course specialist returns to Lingfield in relatively good form. He had excuses at Wolverhampton when unable to justify favouritism last time out, but still caught the eye finishing strongly. A mark of 61 looks to be more than okay for John Butler’s eight-year-year old.

Split Elevens 18:28 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Callan Tnr: John Butler

Very consistent this term, delivering strong efforts despite falling short. He can get off the mark at the expense of Amo Racing’s expensive acquisition Partying.

Waterford Castle 19:11 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Consistent filly who was a beaten favourite when fourth at Chester last month. That followed victory in a Class 3 fillies' novice at Doncaster, form that has been boosted since.

Seven Sisters 20:04 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Read more...

Free horseracing tips for Thursday, August 13 at Beverley, Lingfield, Tramore and Windsor



Windsor Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Windsor



Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.