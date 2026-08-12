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Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today's selections
Amantha: 3.15 Beverley ★★★✩✩
Far from disgraced when third at Musselburgh last time out. She finished a close second over this course and distance at the start of last month and the return here, along with a drop in grade, can spark a revival.
Mr Moonshine: 4.15 Beverley ★★★★★
Benefited from a recent step up in trip and has been unfortunate not to win his last two races, being narrowly denied on both occasions. Running off the same mark, he remains capable of a strong performance..
Maid in Devon: 5.36 Windsor ★★★✩✩
Unable to make it four wins in a row last time out, but didn’t have the clearest of runs that day so put a line through that performance. Just 2lb higher than for her win in Class 4 company, she can bounce back here in a lower grade.
Split Elevens: 6.28 Lingfield ★★★✩✩
This course specialist returns to Lingfield in relatively good form. He had excuses at Wolverhampton when unable to justify favouritism last time out, but still caught the eye finishing strongly. A mark of 61 looks to be more than okay for John Butler’s eight-year-year old.
Waterford Castle: 7.11 Windsor ★★★✩✩
Very consistent this term, delivering strong efforts despite falling short. He can get off the mark at the expense of Amo Racing’s expensive acquisition Partying.
Seven Sisters: 8.04 Salisbury ★★★★✩
Consistent filly who was a beaten favourite when fourth at Chester last month. That followed victory in a Class 3 fillies' novice at Doncaster, form that has been boosted since.
Read more...
Free horseracing tips for Thursday, August 13 at Beverley, Lingfield, Tramore and Windsor
Windsor Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Windsor
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
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