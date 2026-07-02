Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

Has gone well in three novice races without much luck, getting unbalanced last time before finishing strongly. She is still a work in progress but should appreciate the flatter track at Nottingham and the step back up to a mile and a quarter.

Ceinture d'Orion 15:30 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Recent form has been superb, with two wins and an agonisingly close second in her last three runs. She appears to be ahead of the handicapper and should go well again despite the step up in class.

Mereside Princess 16:05 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: William Pyle Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Ran a decent race on his reappearance at this course last month, travelling well early on but looking a bit short of match-fitness when fading in the closing stages. Yet to win on turf, but that last effort suggests he can go close with that run under his belt.

Kalamunda 16:15 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Joseph Parr

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Found out by the soft ground at Salisbury last time, running no sort of race and finishing way back. However, she put in an eye-catching performance over this course and distance on her penultimate outing and has a great opportunity to bounce back here.

Rossa Raheen 18:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Looks to be very much an all-weather specialist with both of his career wins coming on the Polytrack at Lingfield. Struggled to see out the two-mile trip here last time, so the drop back to a mile and a half should suit.

Yaa Min 19:43 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Hayley Burton

Yet to win in 16 attempts in handicaps, but has gone close in recent weeks with a third at Newbury and a second at Newmarket. Looks well placed here and his luck may be about to turn.

Best Rate 20:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Read more tipping for Thursday here:

'That bias was strong' - can this successful strategy find the winner of the first nursery of the season?

Newbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

'He looks set for a big run' - Denis Harney with three tips across Thursday's cards

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Limerick

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