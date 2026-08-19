Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Today's selections

The Karl Burke-trained filly won by ten lengths on her debut but was unable to back that up at Royal Ascot, largely due to being on the wrong side of the track. She bounced back last time to win in a good time at Goodwood.

Wild Blossom 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

The King George winner will be tough to beat against her own sex. She has won the British Champions Fillies & Mares twice, both times outclassing the rest, and is the best in this race even with two Oaks winners in the field.

Kalpana 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

This filly was last seen finishing fourth in the Oaks and, while that hasn’t worked out to be a great renewal, she retains plenty of potential on just her fourth start. She returns in much calmer waters and in receipt of 9lb from her older rivals.

A La Prochaine 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Ed Bethell's yard is in hot form and this colt can complete a hat-trick. He has improved bundles with each run, with his latest outing being his first in nursery company. He made light work of a mark of 81 then and is just 5lb higher.

Weleyff 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Edward Bethell

Jennie Candlish’s progressive six-year-old was beaten just over a length last time but had previously bolted up by 20 lengths, both at this track. He is still relatively unexposed over fences and this longer trip could unlock further improvement.

Captain Cool 18:36 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Jennie Candlish

This three-year-old is interesting stepping up to a mile after three starts over 6f. He shaped encouragingly when third at Naas on his return and there should be more to come. He’s bred to appreciate this trip.

Port Arthur 19:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: M C Grassick

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.