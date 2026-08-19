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Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today's selections
Wild Blossom (1.50 York) ★★★★☆
The Karl Burke-trained filly won by ten lengths on her debut but was unable to back that up at Royal Ascot, largely due to being on the wrong side of the track. She bounced back last time to win in a good time at Goodwood.
Kalpana (3.35 York) ★★★★★
The King George winner will be tough to beat against her own sex. She has won the British Champions Fillies & Mares twice, both times outclassing the rest, and is the best in this race even with two Oaks winners in the field.
A La Prochaine (4.10 York) ★★★☆☆
This filly was last seen finishing fourth in the Oaks and, while that hasn’t worked out to be a great renewal, she retains plenty of potential on just her fourth start. She returns in much calmer waters and in receipt of 9lb from her older rivals.
Weleyff (4.45 York) ★★★★★
Ed Bethell's yard is in hot form and this colt can complete a hat-trick. He has improved bundles with each run, with his latest outing being his first in nursery company. He made light work of a mark of 81 then and is just 5lb higher.
Captain Cool (6.36 Stratford) ★★★☆☆
Jennie Candlish’s progressive six-year-old was beaten just over a length last time but had previously bolted up by 20 lengths, both at this track. He is still relatively unexposed over fences and this longer trip could unlock further improvement.
Port Arthur (7.30 Leopardstown) ★★★★☆
This three-year-old is interesting stepping up to a mile after three starts over 6f. He shaped encouragingly when third at Naas on his return and there should be more to come. He’s bred to appreciate this trip.
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- Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- York Ebor Festival Ladies Day free bets: £600+ bookmaker offers
- Get £40 in BOYLE Sports free bets plus money back if your horse finishes second at York
- Betfred York Ebor Festival day one offer: get £50 free bets + £10 bonus
- York Ebor Festival betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for day one