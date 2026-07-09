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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s selections

2.25 Newmarket: Inner City Blues ★★★★☆ 

The least-exposed runner in the line-up after only one career start, he was most impressive when coming from behind to storm clear inside the final furlong at York. He is a promising colt with a big future ahead of him.

Silk
Inner City Blues14:25 Newmarket (July)
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Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

2.45 Doncaster: Count Bezukhov ★★★★☆

Trainer Joseph O’Brien has been in immense form, and this colt comes into this contest completely unexposed after just two starts. The form of his latest victory is working out well, with multiple next-time-out winners finishing behind him.

Silk
Count Bezukhov14:45 Doncaster
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Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

3.00 Newmarket: Thunder Call ★★★★☆

William Haggas’s colt is unexposed after only four runs, and was last seen getting up to win a handicap at York by a comfortable half-length. The handicapper has given him a strong chance again, coming here just 6lb higher.

Silk
Thunder Call15:00 Newmarket (July)
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Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas
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3.35 Newmarket: Rebel's Romance ★★★★★

One of the most distinguished horses in training, winning 21 of his 31 starts and boasting multiple Group and Grade 1 wins all across the globe. He looks a cut above his rivals here and should take this comfortably.

Silk
Rebel's Romance15:35 Newmarket (July)
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Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

4.10 Newmarket: Scommessa Sicura ★★★★★

Andrew Balding’s filly has finished runner-up on all three starts, finishing a length behind Chesham third Aperoll on her penultimate run before being beaten by a subsequent winner last time. She should shed her maiden tag here.

Silk
Scommessa Sicura16:10 Newmarket (July)
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Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

4.45 Newmarket: Morris Dancer ★★★★★

Put in a great run after a long absence when third behind Thesecretadversary in the Jersey at Royal Ascot. That form is strong, with the winner not beaten far in the British and Irish 2,000 Guineas. Now race-fit, expect drastic improvement.

Silk
Morris Dancer16:45 Newmarket (July)
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Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Read more tipping here:

Free horseracing tips for Thursday, July 9 at Epsom and Newmarket 

'She looks very well handicapped' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Leopardstown on Thursday 

Newmarket Placepot Tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £100,000 guaranteed pool 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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