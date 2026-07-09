Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

The least-exposed runner in the line-up after only one career start, he was most impressive when coming from behind to storm clear inside the final furlong at York. He is a promising colt with a big future ahead of him.

Inner City Blues 14:25 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Trainer Joseph O’Brien has been in immense form, and this colt comes into this contest completely unexposed after just two starts. The form of his latest victory is working out well, with multiple next-time-out winners finishing behind him.

Count Bezukhov 14:45 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

William Haggas’s colt is unexposed after only four runs, and was last seen getting up to win a handicap at York by a comfortable half-length. The handicapper has given him a strong chance again, coming here just 6lb higher.

Thunder Call 15:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

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One of the most distinguished horses in training, winning 21 of his 31 starts and boasting multiple Group and Grade 1 wins all across the globe. He looks a cut above his rivals here and should take this comfortably.

Rebel's Romance 15:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Andrew Balding’s filly has finished runner-up on all three starts, finishing a length behind Chesham third Aperoll on her penultimate run before being beaten by a subsequent winner last time. She should shed her maiden tag here.

Scommessa Sicura 16:10 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Put in a great run after a long absence when third behind Thesecretadversary in the Jersey at Royal Ascot. That form is strong, with the winner not beaten far in the British and Irish 2,000 Guineas. Now race-fit, expect drastic improvement.

Morris Dancer 16:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

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