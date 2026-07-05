Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

Big eyecatcher over 1m6f when second, despite losing a handful at lengths at the start after the blindfold failed to come off first time. Drops significantly in trip but may have more to give off a mark of 72.

Leonato 15:15 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Bounced back to his best when a wide-margin winner of a similar contest over the course and distance last month. Up 7lb for that, but ran well off higher marks last year.

Fringill Dike 16:00 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Jedd O'Keeffe

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Not at his best on his British return at Newcastle last month, but dropped 2lb for that and ran some big races in Dubai in the winter. Returns to the scene of his sole success, having been an impressive course-and-distance winner last September.

Rapper's Delight 16:15 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

Classy jumps performer made a mockery of his Flat handicap mark with a fast-finishing win at Kempton just three days ago. Sneaks into this with a 4lb penalty, but may be well ahead of his current rating.

Tripoli Flyer 16:50 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Outran his 150-1 odds when fourth in a red-hot novice on his debut last year, before getting off the mark over a mile at Thirsk in April. Endured a shock defeat at Hamilton in May over 1m1f, but a drop in trip and an opening mark of 82 should help him return to winning ways.

Bearish 17:00 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Ed Dunlop

An exposed staying handicapper, but sets the form having been a good third in the Northumberland Vase last weekend. Has only gone up 2lb for that and boasts course-and-distance-winning form.

Sax Appeal 17:55 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Charlie Johnston

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