Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

The Highway Rat's two turf efforts this season have been brimming with promise, but he's only 2-21 on the grass compared with 5-14 on the all-weather and a return to Dundalk is just what the doctor ordered. Billy Lee has been aboard for this horse's past three victories and he renews the partnership aboard this four-time course-and-distance winner.

The Highway Rat 14:00 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: A Oliver

Sets a strong standard in the mile maiden at Dundalk after only losing by half a length in a deeper contest at Naas last time. Ger Lyons has his string in excellent form and a first win looks a formality for Krasimir, who has taken a nice leap forward with every run this season and can be trusted to run his race after finishing in the first three on all six starts.

Krasimir 15:10 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: G M Lyons

The French 2,000 Guineas winner is back after missing the St James's Palace Stakes and he remains one of the most promising three-year-olds in training for Francis Graffard. A drop back to 7f on a quicker surface in the Prix Jean Prat will be no bother to the unexposed son of Sea The Moon, who is a half-brother to Graffard's King Charles III Stakes runner-up Rayevka.

Rayif 15:25 Deauville View Racecard Jky: Mickael Barzalona Tnr: F-H Graffard

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Strongly supported for a good prize on the Flat when last seen, but bombed out on soft ground for Dan Skelton. A subsequent wind surgery suggests we didn't see his true colours that day and a reproduction of his third to Grade 2 runner-up Kocktail Bleu in a Newbury novice hurdle on his previous run would be good enough to win Stratford's maiden hurdle.

Gambino 15:35 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Edelak has form figures of 2111 since undergoing wind surgery and being fitted with cheekpieces, so must have every chance of completing the four-timer for the Skeltons in Stratford's 2m2½f handicap hurdle. With a peak RPR of 91 on the Flat, the unexposed hurdler looks well capable of defying a mark of 118 in this sphere after winning in a canter on his past two starts.

Edelak 16:45 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

The talented Rian Corcoran is operating at a 28 per cent strike-rate this year (+£18.38 to level stakes) and is 1-1 when teaming up with Nicky Richards, so his booking to ride the yard's Centurion's Sister at Perth looks significant. This consistent mare ran a promising race in a higher grade on her handicap debut last time and can go one place better.

Read more tipping here:

Free horseracing tips for Sunday, July 12 at Dundalk, Perth, Sligo and Stratford

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