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Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
3.30 Ayr: Slack Bob ★★★☆☆
Broke his maiden two starts ago over 7f at Lingfield before shaping well when third at 18-1 over a mile next time. Returns to seven furlongs here and Clifford Lee takes the ride for the first time. Trained by the in-form Ed Dunlop, he looks capable of going close.
4.30 Ayr: Rousing Encore ★★☆☆☆
The Ruth Carr-trained sprinter caught the eye when fourth in a Class 3 handicap at Carlisle two starts ago but failed to build on that effort next time. He is 1lb lower now and could prove dangerous if reproducing that Carlisle run.
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5.00 Ayr: White Ladder ★☆☆☆☆
Has been consistent since joining John Ryan from Archie Watson, finishing a length third on each of his last two starts. The return to six furlongs could help him get off the mark.
6.39 Ripon: Queen's Hame ★★★☆☆
There is plenty to like about this William Haggas-trained newcomer in the mile fillies’ maiden. The yard is six from seven with runners in three-year-old-plus maidens at Ripon over the past five seasons.
8.00 Wolverhampton: Safe Harbor ★☆☆☆☆
Marco Botti has a 33 per cent strike-rate at Wolverhampton from nine runners in three-year-old handicaps this season and this daughter of Territories is his only representative on the card. She has been admirably consistent this year, with form figures of 3222.
8.52 Ripon: Long Shot ★★★★☆
Tim Easterby has won three of the last four runnings of this 6f handicap and relies on Long Shot, who was denied a first victory when headed in the closing strides last time out. He can make amends here.
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