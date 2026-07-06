Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Today’s selections

3.30 Ayr: Slack Bob ★★★☆☆

Broke his maiden two starts ago over 7f at Lingfield before shaping well when third at 18-1 over a mile next time. Returns to seven furlongs here and Clifford Lee takes the ride for the first time. Trained by the in-form Ed Dunlop, he looks capable of going close.

Silk
Slack Bob15:30 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Ed Dunlop

4.30 Ayr: Rousing Encore ★★☆☆☆

The Ruth Carr-trained sprinter caught the eye when fourth in a Class 3 handicap at Carlisle two starts ago but failed to build on that effort next time. He is 1lb lower now and could prove dangerous if reproducing that Carlisle run.

Silk
Rousing Encore16:30 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr
Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £30 in Free Bets When You Place Any Bet

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
CLAIM OFFER

5.00 Ayr: White Ladder ★☆☆☆☆

Has been consistent since joining John Ryan from Archie Watson, finishing a length third on each of his last two starts. The return to six furlongs could help him get off the mark.

Silk
White Ladder17:00 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Sean D Bowen Tnr: John Ryan

6.39 Ripon: Queen's Hame ★★★☆☆

There is plenty to like about this William Haggas-trained newcomer in the mile fillies’ maiden. The yard is six from seven with runners in three-year-old-plus maidens at Ripon over the past five seasons.

Silk
Queen's Hame18:39 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

8.00 Wolverhampton: Safe Harbor ★☆☆☆☆

Marco Botti has a 33 per cent strike-rate at Wolverhampton from nine runners in three-year-old handicaps this season and this daughter of Territories is his only representative on the card. She has been admirably consistent this year, with form figures of 3222.

Silk
Safe Harbor20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Marco Botti

8.52 Ripon: Long Shot ★★★★☆

Tim Easterby has won three of the last four runnings of this 6f handicap and relies on Long Shot, who was denied a first victory when headed in the closing strides last time out. He can make amends here.

Silk
Long Shot20:52 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inMultiple Choice

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inMultiple Choice
more inBetting offers
more inMultiple Choice
more inBetting offers