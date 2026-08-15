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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today's selections

Palladas: 2.35 Southwell ★★★✩✩

Smooth winner on his debut for Charlie Appleby in January, seeing off the now 109-rated Al Azd and five other subsequent winners. Small concern over 200-day absence but returns with his yard in top form and can defy a penalty in a weak novice. 

Silk
Palladas14:35 Southwell (A.W)
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Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Prosperity: 3.10 Southwell ★★★✩✩

Half-sister to her yard's Group 3 winner Native Warrior. Odds-on for her debut at Ripon last month and won in good style despite displaying greenness. Will have learned plenty and can shrug off a penalty in this novice.

Silk
Prosperity15:10 Southwell (A.W)
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Jky: Pierre-Louis Jamin Tnr: K R Burke

A Boy Named Susie: 4.25 Curragh ★★★★★

A class apart in the Royal Whip Stakes judged on his second to the top-class Constitution River in the Eclipse. Runs without a penalty despite proving himself in Group 1 company and can tee up a return to the highest level in a Group 3 lacking depth. 

Silk
A Boy Named Susie16:25 Curragh
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Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

Royal Fixation: 4.45 Pontefract ★★★★✩

Outstanding juvenile who won the Lowther and was third in the Cheveley Park. Poor on her stable debut for Karl Burke in May but showed a lot more in a tongue-tie and cheekpieces at York last time. Bang there in this Listed race if taking another step forward. 

Silk
Royal Fixation16:45 Pontefract
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Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

Armor Supreme: 4.55 Curragh ★★★✩✩

Has the best form in the Listed juvenile sprint at the Curragh by dint of her Marygate second and Queen Mary ninth. That has proved to be the strongest Royal Ascot two-year-old formline and Rossa Ryan's sole ride at the Curragh can be a winning one. 

Silk
Armor Supreme16:55 Curragh
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Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Diego Dias

Veblen Good: 6.45 Pontefract ★★★★✩

Outsider of six when winning on his stable debut for David O'Meara over course and distance in April. Has acquitted himself with credit in stronger sprint handicaps than this since and the return to Pontefract, plus a drop in grade, makes a bold bid likely.  

Silk
Veblen Good18:45 Pontefract
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Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Read more...

Free horseracing tips for Sunday, August 16 at the Curragh, Southwell and Pontefract   

Pontefract Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his selections for the £75,000 guaranteed pool   

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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