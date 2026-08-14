Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today's selections

Recently purchased by Victorious Forever and switched to George Scott. Good second in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot and can take another step forward in Group company.

Gamrai 13:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Scott

Performing well at a good level again this summer and can use his experience to hold off the challengers. Should get an easy lead under Saffie Osborne and can go one better than last year's second in this 7f Group 2.

Witness Stand 15:10 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Dr Richard Newland

Has posted some good runs in defeat of late, including behind Amazing Journey, who went on to land the International Handicap at Ascot. Won at Newcastle at the start of the season and runner-up Stratusnine has since landed some big handicaps.

Fast Track Harry 15:25 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Jack Nicholls (3lb) Tnr: Clive Cox

Has an interesting pedigree, by Gun Runner out of Campanelle, a Queen Mary and Commonwealth Cup winner for Wesley Ward. Caught the eye under a quiet ride on her debut and is now Aidan O’Brien’s first string.

Ile De France 15:30 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Has been much more settled since refitted with a hood and this summer has recorded a stylish win at Southwell, followed by an eye-catching effort in a good race at Market Rasen last time.

Squeezebox 16:05 Perth View Racecard Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Tom Lacey

Has come along well in his two starts and form of his latest fourth at Windsor has worked out well. Can get off the mark for Jack Channon in this easier contest.

He's Readytorumble 17:46 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Jack Channon

Read more:

Free horseracing tips for Saturday, August 15 at Dundalk, Lingfield, Newbury, Newmarket and Ripon

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