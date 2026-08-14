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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today's selections

Gamrai: 1.25 Newbury ★★★★✩

Recently purchased by Victorious Forever and switched to George Scott. Good second in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot and can take another step forward in Group company.

Silk
Gamrai13:25 Newbury
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Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Scott

Witness Stand: 3.10 Newbury ★★★★★

Performing well at a good level again this summer and can use his experience to hold off the challengers. Should get an easy lead under Saffie Osborne and can go one better than last year's second in this 7f Group 2.

Silk
Witness Stand15:10 Newbury
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Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Dr Richard Newland

 

Fast Track Harry: 3.25 Ripon ★★★✩✩

Has posted some good runs in defeat of late, including behind Amazing Journey, who went on to land the International Handicap at Ascot. Won at Newcastle at the start of the season and runner-up Stratusnine has since landed some big handicaps.

Silk
Fast Track Harry15:25 Ripon
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Jky: Jack Nicholls (3lb)Tnr: Clive Cox

Ile De France: 3.30 Dundalk ★★★★✩

Has an interesting pedigree, by Gun Runner out of Campanelle, a Queen Mary and Commonwealth Cup winner for Wesley Ward. Caught the eye under a quiet ride on her debut and is now Aidan O’Brien’s first string.

Silk
Ile De France15:30 Dundalk (A.W)
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Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Squeezebox: 4.05 Perth ★★★

Has been much more settled since refitted with a hood and this summer has recorded a stylish win at Southwell, followed by an eye-catching effort in a good race at Market Rasen last time.

Silk
Squeezebox16:05 Perth
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Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Tom Lacey

He's Readytorumble: 5.46 Lingfield ★★★★✩

Has come along well in his two starts and form of his latest fourth at Windsor has worked out well. Can get off the mark for Jack Channon in this easier contest.

Silk
He's Readytorumble17:46 Lingfield (A.W)
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Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Jack Channon

 

Read more:

Free horseracing tips for Saturday, August 15 at Dundalk, Lingfield, Newbury, Newmarket and Ripon 

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Ripon 

Newbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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