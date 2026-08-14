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Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today's selections
Gamrai: 1.25 Newbury ★★★★✩
Recently purchased by Victorious Forever and switched to George Scott. Good second in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot and can take another step forward in Group company.
Witness Stand: 3.10 Newbury ★★★★★
Performing well at a good level again this summer and can use his experience to hold off the challengers. Should get an easy lead under Saffie Osborne and can go one better than last year's second in this 7f Group 2.
Fast Track Harry: 3.25 Ripon ★★★✩✩
Has posted some good runs in defeat of late, including behind Amazing Journey, who went on to land the International Handicap at Ascot. Won at Newcastle at the start of the season and runner-up Stratusnine has since landed some big handicaps.
Ile De France: 3.30 Dundalk ★★★★✩
Has an interesting pedigree, by Gun Runner out of Campanelle, a Queen Mary and Commonwealth Cup winner for Wesley Ward. Caught the eye under a quiet ride on her debut and is now Aidan O’Brien’s first string.
Squeezebox: 4.05 Perth ★★★★★
Has been much more settled since refitted with a hood and this summer has recorded a stylish win at Southwell, followed by an eye-catching effort in a good race at Market Rasen last time.
He's Readytorumble: 5.46 Lingfield ★★★★✩
Has come along well in his two starts and form of his latest fourth at Windsor has worked out well. Can get off the mark for Jack Channon in this easier contest.
Read more:
Free horseracing tips for Saturday, August 15 at Dundalk, Lingfield, Newbury, Newmarket and Ripon
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Ripon
Newbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
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