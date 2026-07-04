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Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
1.50 Sandown: Rumstar ★★★☆☆
Flopped in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, but was similarly disappointing in that race last year before winning this. Should go close if replicating his narrow defeat in the Palace House Stakes.
2.05 Newmarket: Arc Ole Ole ★★★★★
Impressive winner at York's Dante meeting before an eyecatching fifth in the King George V Stakes. Did very well to get as close as he did and could be chucked in off a 4lb higher mark.
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2.25 Sandown: Classic ★★★☆☆
Is 12lb higher than when winning this last year but brings strong course form to the table. Not beaten far in the Royal Hunt Cup last time, and had done well in two strong Newbury handicaps before that effort.
3.00 Sandown: Sacred Ground ★★★★☆
Has shaped well at this level this season, but she looked like she did not see out the 1m2f trip the last twice. Dropping back to the mile should suit, as well as sporting first-time cheekpieces.
3.15 Newmarket: Klassleader ★★★★☆
Impressively took a notable handicap at York's Dante meeting in May, and that form has held up solidly, with the runner-up faring well at Royal Ascot and the fourth filling that same place in the Northumberland Plate. An 8lb rise shouldn't halt his progress.
3.35 Sandown: Gethin ★★★☆☆
Has to give considerable weight away to Constitution River and Hawk Mountain, but forced Ombudsman to pull out all the stops over the course and distance last time. The winner emphatically boosted that form in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Read more tipping for Saturday here:
Sandown Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on Coral-Eclipse day
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket
Harry Wilson bagged a 100-30 winner in his last column - don't miss his tips for all the ITV action on Saturday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
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