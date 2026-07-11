Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

Dubai Champion won with ease at Hamilton under a hand and heels ride, producing a good time in the process. He’s improved with every run and shaped as though there is still plenty more to offer, especially when going up to 6f.

Dubai Champion 14:02 York View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Ben Haslam

The well-bred filly has been a little disappointing, but has run with credit on both her starts this season, finishing behind good horses, including the winner of the Oaks two starts back. This is a weaker race than she's been contesting and she can shed her maiden tag.

Institute 14:23 Navan View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Well fancied going into Royal Ascot, he ran a very good race to finish second, in what was a career-best effort. He was clear of the third and running off the same mark here, it's a good opportunity for further success.

Warrant Holder 15:45 York View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

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The Japanese raider was second at Royal Ascot once again, but this time stays over to contest the July Cup, and with the Ascot run under his belt and more acclimatisation to the UK it's likely he can land top-level honours at Newmarket.

Satono Reve 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Christophe-Patrice Lemaire Tnr: Noriyuki Hori

Made it three wins from his last four starts when scoring at Brighton on Tuesday, coming away by over seven lengths. Even under penalty and without an expected pace collapse, the Racing Post Rating he achieved on Tuesday suggests he can outclass this opposition. He should be too good.

Rory Rocket 17:05 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Jude Fernandes Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

He was disappointing on his reappearance but boasts strong two-year-old form, finishing behind the likes of Hawk Mountain. It is worth putting a line through his effort last time, and if he performs anywhere near to his level last year, he will win.

Al Haarith 19:00 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

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Free horseracing tips for Saturday, July 11 at Ascot, Chester, Newmarket and York

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

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