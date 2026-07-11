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Tipping

Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s selections

2.02 York: Dubai Champion ★★★☆☆ 

Dubai Champion won with ease at Hamilton under a hand and heels ride, producing a good time in the process. He’s improved with every run and shaped as though there is still plenty more to offer, especially when going up to 6f.

Silk
Dubai Champion14:02 York
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Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Ben Haslam

2.23 Navan: Institute ★★★★☆ 

The well-bred filly has been a little disappointing, but has run with credit on both her starts this season, finishing behind good horses, including the winner of the Oaks two starts back. This is a weaker race than she's been contesting and she can shed her maiden tag.

Silk
Institute14:23 Navan
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Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

3.45 York: Warrant Holder ★★☆☆☆ 

Well fancied going into Royal Ascot, he ran a very good race to finish second, in what was a career-best effort. He was clear of the third and running off the same mark here, it's a good opportunity for further success.

Silk
Warrant Holder15:45 York
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Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden
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4.35 Newmarket: Satono Reve ★★★☆☆ 

The Japanese raider was second at Royal Ascot once again, but this time stays over to contest the July Cup, and with the Ascot run under his belt and more acclimatisation to the UK it's likely he can land top-level honours at Newmarket.

Silk
Satono Reve16:35 Newmarket (July)
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Jky: Christophe-Patrice Lemaire Tnr: Noriyuki Hori

5.05 Salisbury: Rory Rocket ★★★★★ 

Made it three wins from his last four starts when scoring at Brighton on Tuesday, coming away by over seven lengths. Even under penalty and without an expected pace collapse, the Racing Post Rating he achieved on Tuesday suggests he can outclass this opposition. He should be too good.

Silk
Rory Rocket17:05 Salisbury
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Jky: Jude Fernandes Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

7.00 Limerick: Al Haarith ★★★★☆

He was disappointing on his reappearance but boasts strong two-year-old form, finishing behind the likes of Hawk Mountain. It is worth putting a line through his effort last time, and if he performs anywhere near to his level last year, he will win. 

Silk
Al Haarith19:00 Limerick
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Read more tipping here:

Free horseracing tips for Saturday, July 11 at Ascot, Chester, Newmarket and York  

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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