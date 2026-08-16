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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today's selections

Star Start (2.15 Catterick) ★★★☆☆

Has revived his career since having wind surgery in May and improved on an encouraging Beverley run when striking in a similar contest to this at Pontefract last time. A 2lb rise could look lenient if still in good form.

Silk
Star Start14:15 Catterick
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Jky: Miss Charli Parker (5lb)Tnr: Ruth Carr

Miss Rainbow (3.15 Catterick) ★★★☆☆

Tends to run well here and has been put up 4lb for winning over the course and distance last time. Her track record this season reads a highly encouraging 3231.

Silk
Miss Rainbow15:15 Catterick
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Jky: Barry McHugh Tnr: Tracy Waggott

Irish Dancer (4.15 Catterick) ★★☆☆☆

The six-year-old is exposed more than most, but returned to form when third over this trip at Thirsk last month. Has been dropped 2lb for that and is now just 1lb above his last winning mark, which came over this track and trip.

Silk
Irish Dancer16:15 Catterick
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Jky: Zak Wheatley Tnr: Declan Carroll

Classy Clarets (4.45 Catterick) ★★★★☆

Comes into this off the back of a four-run winning spree, with the last of those victories coming at Hamilton a month ago. The second and third have won since and a 6lb rise may not stop him completing a five-timer.

Silk
Classy Clarets16:45 Catterick
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Jky: Shay Farmer (5lb)Tnr: Iain Jardine

Mithaaly (5.55 Windsor) ★★★★★

Was a real eyecatcher when a fast-finishing runner-up over the course and distance on his debut last month, and filled that same position at Yarmouth next time. Drop in trip should be of no issue for the in-form duo of George Boughey and Billy Loughnane.

Silk
Mithaaly17:55 Windsor
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Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Righthere Rightnow (6.55 Windsor) ★★☆☆☆

Slow starts have been costly for him, including when last at Newmarket last time, but was a good third behind useful handicapper Diligently over the course and distance in June. Has a chance if returning to the form of his Ayr Silver Cup sixth from last year.

Silk
Righthere Rightnow18:55 Windsor
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Jky: George Wood Tnr: Richard Spencer

Read more...

Free horseracing tips for Monday, August 17 at Catterick, Lingfield, Windsor and Wolverhampton 

Richard Birch's play of the day at Windsor 

Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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