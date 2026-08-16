Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today's selections

Has revived his career since having wind surgery in May and improved on an encouraging Beverley run when striking in a similar contest to this at Pontefract last time. A 2lb rise could look lenient if still in good form.

Star Start 14:15 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Miss Charli Parker (5lb) Tnr: Ruth Carr

Tends to run well here and has been put up 4lb for winning over the course and distance last time. Her track record this season reads a highly encouraging 3231.

Miss Rainbow 15:15 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Barry McHugh Tnr: Tracy Waggott

The six-year-old is exposed more than most, but returned to form when third over this trip at Thirsk last month. Has been dropped 2lb for that and is now just 1lb above his last winning mark, which came over this track and trip.

Irish Dancer 16:15 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Zak Wheatley Tnr: Declan Carroll

Comes into this off the back of a four-run winning spree, with the last of those victories coming at Hamilton a month ago. The second and third have won since and a 6lb rise may not stop him completing a five-timer.

Classy Clarets 16:45 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Shay Farmer (5lb) Tnr: Iain Jardine

Was a real eyecatcher when a fast-finishing runner-up over the course and distance on his debut last month, and filled that same position at Yarmouth next time. Drop in trip should be of no issue for the in-form duo of George Boughey and Billy Loughnane.

Mithaaly 17:55 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Slow starts have been costly for him, including when last at Newmarket last time, but was a good third behind useful handicapper Diligently over the course and distance in June. Has a chance if returning to the form of his Ayr Silver Cup sixth from last year.

Righthere Rightnow 18:55 Windsor View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Richard Spencer

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Free horseracing tips for Monday, August 17 at Catterick, Lingfield, Windsor and Wolverhampton

Richard Birch's play of the day at Windsor

Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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