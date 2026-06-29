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Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
2.30 Pontefract: Ephron ★★★☆☆
Has been progressive since being gelded in October. He won on his reappearance at Redcar in April and last time at Carlisle he stuck on well for second. Extra furlong should be fine here and rider Amy Collier has a good record on older horses.
3.30 Pontefract: Capichera ★★★★☆
Has progressed with every run and the form of her second at Nottingham last time could hardly be working out better. The winner finished third at Royal Ascot, while the third, fourth and sixth have all since gone in. This rates a great opportunity.
5.30 Pontefract: Anificas Beauty ★★☆☆☆
This mare’s up 7lb for her two wins at Beverley and comes here on a hat-trick. The Westwood’s a stiff track, like Pontefract, so she’ll be fine with the stiff finish. She’s a mare in form in a poor race, so take her to complete a three-timer.
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6.00 Windsor: Sharp Move ★★★☆☆
The William Haggas-trained colt tops the Racing Post Ratings following a seven-length success on the all-weather at Newcastle in November. Nicely bred and no reason why turf won’t suit him, and he can prove a cut above providing he’s ready on his return.
6.30 Windsor: Captaincy ★★★☆☆
Third to subsequent Albany winner Libertango on his debut at Leicester last month. The overall form was tested at Royal Ascot and didn’t work out as well, but the time was sharp and this novice should be easier pickings.
9.00 Windsor: Echo Of Faith ★☆☆☆☆
Won a maiden for Jessica Harrington in Ireland and not beaten miles over course and distance on his first start for Charlie Wallis. Was a 33-1 shot there, but that was a Class 4, this is a grade lower and Tom Marquand is booked.
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