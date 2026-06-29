Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Today’s selections

Has been progressive since being gelded in October. He won on his reappearance at Redcar in April and last time at Carlisle he stuck on well for second. Extra furlong should be fine here and rider Amy Collier has a good record on older horses.

Ephron 14:30 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Miss Amy Collier Tnr: Gemma Tutty

Has progressed with every run and the form of her second at Nottingham last time could hardly be working out better. The winner finished third at Royal Ascot, while the third, fourth and sixth have all since gone in. This rates a great opportunity.

Capichera 15:30 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Ed Walker

This mare’s up 7lb for her two wins at Beverley and comes here on a hat-trick. The Westwood’s a stiff track, like Pontefract, so she’ll be fine with the stiff finish. She’s a mare in form in a poor race, so take her to complete a three-timer.

Anificas Beauty 17:30 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Cian Horgan (5lb) Tnr: Peter Winks

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New Customer offer. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £40 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly

The William Haggas-trained colt tops the Racing Post Ratings following a seven-length success on the all-weather at Newcastle in November. Nicely bred and no reason why turf won’t suit him, and he can prove a cut above providing he’s ready on his return.

Sharp Move 18:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Third to subsequent Albany winner Libertango on his debut at Leicester last month. The overall form was tested at Royal Ascot and didn’t work out as well, but the time was sharp and this novice should be easier pickings.

Captaincy 18:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Won a maiden for Jessica Harrington in Ireland and not beaten miles over course and distance on his first start for Charlie Wallis. Was a 33-1 shot there, but that was a Class 4, this is a grade lower and Tom Marquand is booked.

Echo Of Faith 21:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Charlie Wallis

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.