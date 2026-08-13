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Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today's selections
Modern Times: (4.00 Epsom) ★★★✩✩
Kicked off life under new trainer James Owen in style by winning at Southwell last time. The handicapper has only raised him 3lb for that success and he still remains well treated based on previous form. Both his career wins have come over this distance and he can be a major player.
Trio: (5.13 Epsom) ★★★✩✩
Bids to live up to her name and make it a hat-trick of wins over course and distance. She’s been raised 5lb after her last success when beating the reopposing Chantelle, but that may not be enough to stop Eve Johnson Houghton's charge, who looks a nice type and is progressing well.
Fast Track: (5.23 Newbury) ★★★★★
Has been unfortunate to bump into some really smart fillies this year but has often performed well against them in defeat. Andrew Balding’s charge put in an eye-catching performance at Goodwood last time and continues to improve with each run. She possesses bags of speed and can run a big race this afternoon, with the additional bonus of Oisin Murphy retaining the ride.
Spacewoman: (5.48 Epsom) ★★★✩✩
Scored at Newmarket in June but has been unable to back that performance up in two subsequent runs. Displayed good late pace at Lingfield last time, suggesting that the step back up to 7f this afternoon may play better to her strengths.
Gilding The Lily: (5.53 Newmarket) ★★★★✩
Unfortunate not to have opened her account at the first time of asking when beaten a neck by a 125-1 shot at Wolverhampton last time. Displayed plenty of potential and proved she is open to progress. Looks to have an excellent opportunity to gain her first victory.
Sterling Knight: (7.37 Newmarket) ★★✩✩✩
Often runs well on the July course, including when a good third over today's distance on his penultimate run. Unable to back that performance up when upped in grade at Thirsk last time out, but can bounce back returned to Newmarket off a 1lb lower mark.
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