Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Today’s selections

Ran well first time out this season before finishing some way back in the Commonwealth Cup. The widest draw in a field of five should not be an issue as he has electric pace. Should go well at this level on fast ground.

Havana Hurricane 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Showed a lot of inexperience on his debut but managed to get the job done when beating a well fancied Godolphin debutant. Should progress for that outing and looks the one to beat here.

Gymbaazy 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Owen Burrows

Has been running well in recent weeks and has had excuses for coming up short the last twice, having been crowded out at Windsor before coming up against a big improver last time. Seems to be on a fair mark.

Moulin Booj 15:10 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Liam Wright (5lb) Tnr: George Scott

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £30 in Free Bets When You Place Any Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Has shown a lot of improvement this season, finishing second on his reappearance before following up with an impressive win at Epsom last time. Has been aimed at this race following that win and has an excellent chance.

Sallaal 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Placed in the English and Irish Derbys last season, he made an eye-catching reappearance when stepping up to two miles for the first time, rallying to take a creditable third. He can build on that here.

Lazy Griff 16:10 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Was in fine form at this time of year in 2025 when completing a hat-trick of victories. Gets the good ground he prefers for his chasing debut on his return from 272 days off the track.

Cinammon Roll 18:52 Wexford View Racecard Jky: Josh Williamson (5lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Read more tipping for Friday here:

'He has tons of form to his name and can be a big player' - Paul Kealy with three Friday tips including one who was unlucky at Royal Ascot

Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 3 at Beverley, Doncaster, Chepstow and Sandown

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.