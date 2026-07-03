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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s selections

1.50 Sandown: Havana Hurricane ★★★★★

Ran well first time out this season before finishing some way back in the Commonwealth Cup. The widest draw in a field of five should not be an issue as he has electric pace. Should go well at this level on fast ground.

Silk
Havana Hurricane13:50 Sandown
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Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

3.00 Sandown: Gymbaazy ★★★☆☆

Showed a lot of inexperience on his debut but managed to get the job done when beating a well fancied Godolphin debutant. Should progress for that outing and looks the one to beat here.

Silk
Gymbaazy15:00 Sandown
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Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Owen Burrows

3.10 Doncaster: Moulin Booj ★★★☆☆

Has been running well in recent weeks and has had excuses for coming up short the last twice, having been crowded out at Windsor before coming up against a big improver last time. Seems to be on a fair mark.

Silk
Moulin Booj15:10 Doncaster
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Jky: Liam Wright (5lb)Tnr: George Scott
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3.35 Sandown: Sallaalsa Raheen ★★★★☆

Has shown a lot of improvement this season, finishing second on his reappearance before following up with an impressive win at Epsom last time. Has been aimed at this race following that win and has an excellent chance.

Silk
Sallaal15:35 Sandown
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Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

4.10 Sandown: Lazy Griff ★★★★☆

Placed in the English and Irish Derbys last season, he made an eye-catching reappearance when stepping up to two miles for the first time, rallying to take a creditable third. He can build on that here.

Silk
Lazy Griff16:10 Sandown
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Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Johnston

6.52 Wexford: Cinnamon RollBest Rate ★★★☆☆

Was in fine form at this time of year in 2025 when completing a hat-trick of victories. Gets the good ground he prefers for his chasing debut on his return from 272 days off the track.

Silk
Cinammon Roll18:52 Wexford
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Jky: Josh Williamson (5lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Read more tipping for Friday here:

'He has tons of form to his name and can be a big player' - Paul Kealy with three Friday tips including one who was unlucky at Royal Ascot  

Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 3 at Beverley, Doncaster, Chepstow and Sandown 

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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