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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today's selections

Exclusive Code (1.50 York) ★★★★☆

The Archie Watson-trained gelding justified being a strongly backed favourite at Glorious Goodwood, winning easily off a mark of 90. He’ll be running in Pattern races in time and a 9lb rise is unlikely to stop him here.

Silk
Exclusive Code13:50 York
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Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

Caballo De Mar (2.25 York) ★★★★☆

With last year’s winner Trawlerman retired and no Scandinavia, this is a good opportunity for Caballo De Mar, who has developed into a fine stayer with Group 1 wins in France this year and last.

Silk
Caballo De Mar14:25 York
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Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: George Scott

Bacio (3.35 York) ★★★★★

Wesley Ward's US raider made a mockery of his handicap mark at Royal Ascot, looking every inch a top-class sprinter. With the division wide open, he could blow them away on this step up to Group 1 company.

Silk
Bacio15:35 York
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Jky: Juan J Hernandez Tnr: Wesley A Ward

Lancaster Tower (4.45 York) ★★★☆☆

John and Thady Gosden's juvenile caught the eye on his debut, travelling well without finding loads under pressure. He should improve plenty and the form of his first run is working out well, with the winner going on to win a Listed race.

Silk
Lancaster Tower16:45 York
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Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Silver Lake (5.20 York) ★★★★☆

Silver Lake justified market support to win a Goodwood handicap in stylish fashion for the Wathnan Racing team. She’s 2-2 in handicaps and is progressing well. This is her toughest task yet but she could still be ahead of the handicapper.

Silk
Silver Lake17:20 York
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Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: William Haggas

Coyy (6.27 Salisbury) ★★★☆☆

Eve Johnson Houghton's three-year-old has won twice over 5f this season. He's up to 6f here and should get the trip better than he did as a juvenile last year, given he's older and has more experience.

Silk
Coyy18:27 Salisbury
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Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

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