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Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today's selections
Exclusive Code (1.50 York) ★★★★☆
The Archie Watson-trained gelding justified being a strongly backed favourite at Glorious Goodwood, winning easily off a mark of 90. He’ll be running in Pattern races in time and a 9lb rise is unlikely to stop him here.
Caballo De Mar (2.25 York) ★★★★☆
With last year’s winner Trawlerman retired and no Scandinavia, this is a good opportunity for Caballo De Mar, who has developed into a fine stayer with Group 1 wins in France this year and last.
Bacio (3.35 York) ★★★★★
Wesley Ward's US raider made a mockery of his handicap mark at Royal Ascot, looking every inch a top-class sprinter. With the division wide open, he could blow them away on this step up to Group 1 company.
Lancaster Tower (4.45 York) ★★★☆☆
John and Thady Gosden's juvenile caught the eye on his debut, travelling well without finding loads under pressure. He should improve plenty and the form of his first run is working out well, with the winner going on to win a Listed race.
Silver Lake (5.20 York) ★★★★☆
Silver Lake justified market support to win a Goodwood handicap in stylish fashion for the Wathnan Racing team. She’s 2-2 in handicaps and is progressing well. This is her toughest task yet but she could still be ahead of the handicapper.
Coyy (6.27 Salisbury) ★★★☆☆
Eve Johnson Houghton's three-year-old has won twice over 5f this season. He's up to 6f here and should get the trip better than he did as a juvenile last year, given he's older and has more experience.
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- Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Arsenal vs Coventry: get 50-1 for Arsenal to win with Sky Bet
- York Ebor Festival betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power for day three
- Claim £60 SBK in free bets for York Ebor Festival day two
- Claim £60 in Spreadex free bets for Ebor's Yorkshire Oaks day
- Get £40 in Kwiff free bets for York Ebor Festival Ladies' Day