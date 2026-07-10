Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Senorita Bonita was second in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot. She looks the likely front-runner and, being by Starspangledbanner, should relish stepping up an extra furlong. She may prove too tough to peg back.

Senorita Bonita 14:25 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

The Michael Bell-trained Spicy Marg was impressive in the Commonwealth Cup when making a mockery of her 50-1 odds to finish a close second behind Venetian Sun. This is a drop in grade and she will be hard to beat.

Spicy Marg 14:45 York View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Michael Bell

Harry Charlton’s Wine Dark Sea beat his main market rival Valedictory at Ascot two starts ago. Last time out, he produced an ultra-impressive display at Carlisle, winning by 13 lengths and staying on powerfully. Stepping up in trip will benefit him.

Wine Dark Sea 15:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: Harry Charlton

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The Aidan O’Brien-trained three-year-old Precise won the Irish 1,000 Guineas two starts ago and, despite an untidy start, comfortably landed the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. She looks a solid anchor in any multiple.

Precise 15:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

The Charlie Appleby-trained Acting Lady was a close third on her debut over course and distance. She looked the likely winner with a furlong to go but was picked off in the final strides. She is one of three with racing experience here and should improve.

Acting Lady 16:10 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Jennie Candlish’s star gelding has been unlucky not to win in his last two starts at York, coming from off the pace and just failing to pick up the pieces late on. He is a powerful stayer and stepping up in trip will bring improvement.

Frankies Dream 16:30 York View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jennie Candlish

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