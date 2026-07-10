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Tipping

Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s selections

2.25 Newmarket: Senorita Bonita ★★★☆☆ 

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Senorita Bonita was second in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot. She looks the likely front-runner and, being by Starspangledbanner, should relish stepping up an extra furlong. She may prove too tough to peg back.

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Senorita Bonita14:25 Newmarket (July)
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Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

2.45 York: Spicy Marg ★★★★☆ 

The Michael Bell-trained Spicy Marg was impressive in the Commonwealth Cup when making a mockery of her 50-1 odds to finish a close second behind Venetian Sun. This is a drop in grade and she will be hard to beat.

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Spicy Marg14:45 York
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Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Michael Bell

3.00 Newmarket: Wine Dark Sea ★★★★★

Harry Charlton’s Wine Dark Sea beat his main market rival Valedictory at Ascot two starts ago. Last time out, he produced an ultra-impressive display at Carlisle, winning by 13 lengths and staying on powerfully. Stepping up in trip will benefit him.

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Wine Dark Sea15:00 Newmarket (July)
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Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: Harry Charlton
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3.35 Newmarket: Precise ★★★★★

The Aidan O’Brien-trained three-year-old Precise won the Irish 1,000 Guineas two starts ago and, despite an untidy start, comfortably landed the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. She looks a solid anchor in any multiple.

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Precise15:35 Newmarket (July)
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Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

4.10 Newmarket: Acting Lady ★★☆☆☆ 

The Charlie Appleby-trained Acting Lady was a close third on her debut over course and distance. She looked the likely winner with a furlong to go but was picked off in the final strides. She is one of three with racing experience here and should improve.

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Acting Lady16:10 Newmarket (July)
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Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

4.30 York: Frankies Dream ★★☆☆☆

Jennie Candlish’s star gelding has been unlucky not to win in his last two starts at York, coming from off the pace and just failing to pick up the pieces late on. He is a powerful stayer and stepping up in trip will bring improvement.

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Frankies Dream16:30 York
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Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Read more tipping here:

Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 10 at Ascot, Newmarket and York 

Newmarket Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool 

'She's likely to improve a lot from her return' - Conor Fennelly with his selections at Newmarket and Kilbeggan 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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