Our Tuesday treble from Bath and Killarney - and two more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

Super Tuscan, a Dark Angel two-year-old bred for speed, showed up well for a long way over on his debut before fading late. That effort suggested the outing was needed, and he could take a big step forward with that run under his belt. The two fillies who won last time out carry penalties, which makes life tougher, and the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained colt can run a big race.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained colt shaped well when finishing a good second on his debut at Gowran Park behind his more experienced stablemate Perisher. He showed clear signs of greenness, which likely cost him the race, but should have learned plenty from the experience. The winner has since boosted the form with an easy success at Naas on Saturday, and the son of Study Of Man should take plenty of beating.

Flawless Fusion shaped with promise when second on her debut at Leopardstown before disappointing on the all-weather at Dundalk. However, she bounced back to produce her best effort yet when splitting two Aidan O’Brien-trained fillies at Galway. Receiving 4lb from last-time-out winner Glyfada, along with a 7lb claim from Julian Pietropaolo, she looks well treated. With Joseph O’Brien’s yard among the winners, a repeat of her latest run should see her go close.

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Two more to consider

The Skelton yard continues in good form, and Hidden Fortune could be the next to strike. A winner in a point-to-point before joining the stable, she finished second on her bumper debut at Market Rasen and improved again at Fakenham when runner-up, pulling well clear of the third. She receives 7lb from last-time-out winner Kittys Glance, and that may be enough to see her go one better on her hurdles debut.

Hidden Fortune 15:38 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Eskimo Pie sets the standard based on her seventh in last year’s Queen Mary, though she may now be vulnerable after showing plenty already. Preference instead is for Bright Summer, who shaped with promise on her debut at Newbury behind the exciting Synchronicity. That form has worked out well since, with both Song Of The Clouds and Seet winning next time out. With expected improvement, the Andrew Balding-trained filly can go close.

Bright Summer 18:20 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

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