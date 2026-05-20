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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Wednesday treble from Ayr, Warwick and Yarmouth - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s treble

3.42 Ayr: Kaleido

Looked good on his first run for new connections at Epsom three weeks ago when finishing his race strongly after having to overcome a less than ideal draw. Lightly raced and should come on for that run.

5.00 Warwick: Bluegrass

Hasn’t been seeing his races out recently so the drop back to 2m should suit. Appears to like sharp tracks such as Fakenham and Southwell so may appreciate the tight turns at Warwick.

5.35 Yarmouth: Havana Lightning

Sent off as favourite on her debut but failed to deliver, running strongly early before seeming to get slightly unbalanced around halfway. Highly regarded by connections and should go better this time with a run under her belt.

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Three more to consider

2.42 Ayr: Candonomore

Has been in excellent form of late and dominated last time. The step up in trip is a question mark, but firm ground is a bonus and he should continue his rich vein of form. 

Silk
Candonomore14:42 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jennie Candlish

4.00 Warwick: La Vish

Has shown he has some ability in his last two starts, winning a novice at Warwick before taking a respectable third on his handicap debut last time. Will have to improve again, but looks the type to do so.

Silk
La Vish16:00 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Sarah Hollinshead

8.30 Kempton: Hunky Dory

Looked out of sorts when last seen, running no sort of race after being sent off favourite when taking his record on turf to 0-8. His form on the all-weather is much more solid and he should bounce back here.

Silk
Hunky Dory20:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Jack Morland

Read these next:

Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, May 20 at Ayr, Gowran, Kempton and Yarmouth  

Yarmouth Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool  

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