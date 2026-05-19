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Our Tuesday treble from Nottingham and Hexham - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
2.50 Nottingham: Outflank
The John and Thady Gosden-trained Outflank finished third on his first two starts, but drops in trip here after being beaten two lengths over 1m4f at Salisbury, where he became unbalanced. Nottingham is significantly less undulating and he can show more of what he is capable of here.
3.50 Nottingham: Domination
The Harriett Bethell-trained Domination, who has gone up 8lb for his reappearance win at Ripon, looks to have plenty of scope for improvement. A brother to Group 3 winner Darlinghurst, who improved bundles from two to three, he could still be well handicapped off 72.
6.20 Hexham: Conquer The Breeze
Ran out a clear winner over course and distance when justifying favouritism on his first run for Adam Nicol this month. The seven-year-old produced a career best over fences on Racing Post Ratings on that occasion, and there’s likely more to come now upped in class.
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Three more to consider
2.10 Lingfield: Hengest
Carries a 5lb penalty for his win at Windsor last week. That was his handicap debut, and he looked well ahead of his opening mark of 69. He’s upped in trip here but is bred to stay, so shouldn’t have any issues with the extra distance. A repeat performance could see him follow up.
2.20 Nottingham: Adamlyi
Narrowly beaten on his second start by Euston Hall, who followed up on his handicap debut off a mark of 80, this Kingman colt could be capable of ending Runman's unbeaten record. Adamlyi is in receipt of a stone from the John and Thady Gosden-trained Runman, who is 2-2 but didn’t wow at Epsom last time.
5.55 Lingfield: Cabeza De Llave
A five-time winner over this trip, with two of those victories coming on turf. Has three and a quarter lengths to find with topweight Cameley Days, but is 8lb better off and can reverse the form.
Read these next:
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Nottingham
Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, May 19 at Cork, Lingfield and Newcastle
Hexham Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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