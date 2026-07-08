Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

Waterford Castle endured the frustration of four consecutive seconds before a respectable seventh in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot. Back in calmer waters today, he can finally get off the mark this season.

Waterford Castle 15:45 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Returned to winning ways with a narrow course-and-distance success here in classified stakes company last time. Back in a handicap today, he should go well at a track which suits.

Zafaan 16:45 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Clover

The Charlie Johnston-trained colt has shown improvement with each of his three starts and looked much more at home when stepped up to 7f at Newcastle last time. Further progress looks likely and he can break his maiden here.

Dakota Brave 18:26 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Charlie Johnston

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Won this race 12 months ago and is a class act at this level, with an official rating 8lb higher than any of her rivals. Should strip fitter for her recent return and looks the one to beat.

Goodie Two Shoes 18:50 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: J M Sheridan Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Still a maiden, but has shown plenty of ability, finishing second on both starts outside of a respectable effort in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. Dropping back into much easier company here, he looks capable of opening his account.

Bamako Beach 19:25 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: M D O'Callaghan

Went agonisingly close on his handicap debut at Ffos Las, only being caught in the final strides after looking the likely winner. A repeat of that effort should see him go one better here.

Ataturk 20:46 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Hughie Morrison

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