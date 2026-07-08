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Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
3.45 Yarmouth: Waterford Castle ★★★★☆
Waterford Castle endured the frustration of four consecutive seconds before a respectable seventh in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot. Back in calmer waters today, he can finally get off the mark this season.
4.45 Yarmouth: Zafaan ★★★★☆
Returned to winning ways with a narrow course-and-distance success here in classified stakes company last time. Back in a handicap today, he should go well at a track which suits.
6.26 Chepstow: Dakota Brave ★★★★★
The Charlie Johnston-trained colt has shown improvement with each of his three starts and looked much more at home when stepped up to 7f at Newcastle last time. Further progress looks likely and he can break his maiden here.
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6.50 Fairyhouse: Goodie Two Shoes ★★★★★
Won this race 12 months ago and is a class act at this level, with an official rating 8lb higher than any of her rivals. Should strip fitter for her recent return and looks the one to beat.
7.25 Fairyhouse: Bamako Beach ★★★☆☆
Still a maiden, but has shown plenty of ability, finishing second on both starts outside of a respectable effort in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. Dropping back into much easier company here, he looks capable of opening his account.
8.46 Chepstow: Ataturk ★★★☆☆
Went agonisingly close on his handicap debut at Ffos Las, only being caught in the final strides after looking the likely winner. A repeat of that effort should see him go one better here.
Read more tipping here...
Phill Anderson's play of the day at Catterick
Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, July 8 at Catterick, Kempton and Yarmouth
Yarmouth Placepot Tips: Phill Anderson takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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- Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples