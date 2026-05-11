Our Monday treble from Catterick and Windsor - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

The track has brought out the best in Free Pic and his early-season progression should not stop in the 1m4f handicap. The five-year-old has been busy this year, but it was not until he switched back to turf at the North Yorkshire course that he found winning form again. He was impressive over the course and distance last month and backed that up on a return visit two weeks later, winning comfortably over 1m6f. A 3lb rise for his latest win could still be lenient.

Cape Fear is yet to win in three starts, but he's weighted to turn the form around with Fighter's Spirit in the 1m2f novice contest. He has progressed with his runs and his runner-up effort behind Fighter's Spirit at Beverley last time was solid, giving him 4lb. He receives 3lb from him today and Andrew Balding has a healthy 22 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

A return to the track and trip in the 6f handicap should help Diligently get back to winning ways. Winner of a valuable York sales race two years ago for Clive Cox, he did well to win here last August. He's been well-held in two starts this year, but the handicapper has finally relented and eased him 2lb to a mark of 84, which his course and distance win came off.

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Three more to consider

Betties Bay could be tough to beat as she goes for a four-timer in the 6f fillies' handicap, but the booking of promising apprentice Harry Vigors on North West Gal could be crucial. The three-year-old has been solid in four runs, including getting off the mark at Newcastle in November. She has strong course form, having been beaten a nose here in October, and Vigors' 7lb claim looks really handy off her opening mark of 70.

North West Gal 17:00 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Harry Vigors (7lb) Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Harry Cobden looks set for a notable big winner as JP McManus's number one rider on Gentleman De Mee in the Grade 3 An Riocht Chase. The Willie Mullins-trained ten-year-old looked a shadow of his former self for most of last season, but he ran a terrific race when fourth in the Topham Chase. Plenty went against him that day and he's the joint-highest rated in the line-up.

Gentleman De Mee 18:37 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: W P Mullins

It's notable that Oisin Murphy heads to Wolverhampton as retained rider for Prince Faisal on Celestra, who has a golden opportunity to break her maiden. She's been unlucky not to have won already, having finished second in three starts. Beaten a head on the last two of those, including at Beverley last month, this track should suit her better.

Celestra 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

More Monday tipping:

Harry Wilson's play of the day at Catterick

Free horseracing tips for Monday, May 11 at Catterick, Roscommon, Southwell, Windsor and Wolverhampton

Harry Wilson banged in 33-1 and 20-1 winners on Saturday - now he eyes up one who 'can surely prove well handicapped' at Windsor

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