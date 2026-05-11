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Our Monday treble from Catterick and Windsor - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
4.30 Catterick: Free Pic
The track has brought out the best in Free Pic and his early-season progression should not stop in the 1m4f handicap. The five-year-old has been busy this year, but it was not until he switched back to turf at the North Yorkshire course that he found winning form again. He was impressive over the course and distance last month and backed that up on a return visit two weeks later, winning comfortably over 1m6f. A 3lb rise for his latest win could still be lenient.
5.42 Windsor: Cape Fear
Cape Fear is yet to win in three starts, but he's weighted to turn the form around with Fighter's Spirit in the 1m2f novice contest. He has progressed with his runs and his runner-up effort behind Fighter's Spirit at Beverley last time was solid, giving him 4lb. He receives 3lb from him today and Andrew Balding has a healthy 22 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.
6.17 Windsor: Diligently
A return to the track and trip in the 6f handicap should help Diligently get back to winning ways. Winner of a valuable York sales race two years ago for Clive Cox, he did well to win here last August. He's been well-held in two starts this year, but the handicapper has finally relented and eased him 2lb to a mark of 84, which his course and distance win came off.
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Three more to consider
5.00 Catterick: North West Gal
Betties Bay could be tough to beat as she goes for a four-timer in the 6f fillies' handicap, but the booking of promising apprentice Harry Vigors on North West Gal could be crucial. The three-year-old has been solid in four runs, including getting off the mark at Newcastle in November. She has strong course form, having been beaten a nose here in October, and Vigors' 7lb claim looks really handy off her opening mark of 70.
6.37 Killarney: Gentleman De Mee
Harry Cobden looks set for a notable big winner as JP McManus's number one rider on Gentleman De Mee in the Grade 3 An Riocht Chase. The Willie Mullins-trained ten-year-old looked a shadow of his former self for most of last season, but he ran a terrific race when fourth in the Topham Chase. Plenty went against him that day and he's the joint-highest rated in the line-up.
8.00 Wolverhampton: Celestra
It's notable that Oisin Murphy heads to Wolverhampton as retained rider for Prince Faisal on Celestra, who has a golden opportunity to break her maiden. She's been unlucky not to have won already, having finished second in three starts. Beaten a head on the last two of those, including at Beverley last month, this track should suit her better.
More Monday tipping:
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Catterick
Free horseracing tips for Monday, May 11 at Catterick, Roscommon, Southwell, Windsor and Wolverhampton
Harry Wilson banged in 33-1 and 20-1 winners on Saturday - now he eyes up one who 'can surely prove well handicapped' at Windsor
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- Our Sunday treble from Leopardstown and Longchamp - plus three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Saturday treble from Lingfield and Haydock - plus three more horses worth including in your multiples
- The key horses on Friday who could form your accas - and our advised daily treble
- The key horses on Thursday who could form your accas - and our advised daily treble
- The key horses on Wednesday who could form your accas - and our advised Chester double