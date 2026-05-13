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Our Wednesday treble from Yarmouth and York - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
2.20 York: Paddy The Squire
The Iain Jardine-trained Paddy The Squire was a big improver last season, winning three times at this level and never finishing worse than fifth in similar handicaps. His form over this distance reads 2211, and he can enhance that here.
4.05 York: K Sarra
Bred to stay and should come on plenty for stepping up markedly in distance from her first run of the season having run over 7f where she was clearly outpaced. Her pedigree is all stamina, she’s a sister to Pride Of Arras, who won the Dante last year, and there’s no reason why she can’t run a big race.
6.00 Newton Abbot: Reel Orange
The Joe Tizzard-trained Reel Orange is the only course winner in the field, having won here on her penultimate start over a slightly shorter distance. She came close to backing that up on her last start, just failing to do so but keeping on at the end, and she should have no issue with the extra furlong.
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Three more to consider
3.30 York: Big Mojo
Group 1 winner last year, winning the Sprint Cup at Haydock. Won a Group 3 on his reappearance last year and should be ready to win first time out again in this Group 2 despite carrying a penalty.
4.28 Yarmouth: Physique
Didn’t have much luck on his first two starts this season, but he finds himself well handicapped off a mark of 79 having won off higher in Ireland. This is a drop in class and looks an excellent opportunity to get back to winning ways.
5.25 Perth: Livano Bello
This five-year-old has gone close on his last two starts, finishing second and third, being beaten by no more than two lengths. Frustratingly, he is 0-12, but he has shown plenty to suggest a win is around the corner, and it should come here if he can run to the level he has shown.
Read these next:
'He should take advantage of an unchanged mark' - Harry Wilson has tips for all six ITV races after 33-1 and 20-1 winners on Saturday
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at York
Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, May 13 at York, Yarmouth and Punchestown
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
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