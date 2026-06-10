Our Wednesday treble from Yarmouth and Kempton - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

Saratoga Gold arrives in excellent heart for the Kevin and Lauren Frost team, having finished second and third on his last two starts. The veteran stays well, is proven over this sort of trip and has a solid all-weather record. He looks capable of going very close if building on those recent efforts.

Velvet Vega made an encouraging start to her career when finishing second to Earth Shot at Newmarket, who subsequently went close in Listed company.. A daughter of Lope De Vega from the powerful Gosden yard, she looks more than capable of taking a race of this calibre.

Arrives on the back of a game success at Goodwood and remains in excellent form. He boasts a strong record at Kempton, with three wins and a second from his last five visits, while Oliver Carmichael's 7lb claim can further help his chances.

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Three more to consider

Star Of Jupiter looks a contender having been consistent on turf last summer, finishing in the first three on five occasions from six starts over staying trips. Zac Lloyd, who has made a bright start since arriving in Britain, takes the ride and his excellent form gives a boost to Star Of Jupiter’s chances.

Star Of Jupiter 16:18 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Zac Lloyd Tnr: Mark Loughnane

Desert Charm should come on from her seasonal reappearance where she finished third at Southwell following a lengthy absence. She now returns to Yarmouth, the scene of her sole career victory.

Desert Charm 17:20 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Mike Murphy

Karakula arrives in excellent form after finishing runner-up in her last two starts and looks ready to go one better. The step back up to 1m3f should suit, while James Ferguson's yard is operating at a healthy strike-rate.

Karakula 20:40 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Toby Moore (7lb) Tnr: James Ferguson

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