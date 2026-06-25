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Our Thursday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
Pureis King: 7.15 Leicester
Showed immediate improvement for the switch to classified company, going close at Lingfield before bolting up at Ffos Las on Tuesday over 1m2f. Up in grade and trip and has a quick turnaround to deal with, but he looks to have a bit in hand off his opening mark. Can continue Faye Bramley's good run of form.
Ruby Wedding: 8.30 Hamilton
Has been found an excellent opportunity to get off the mark. The Daughter of Sea The Moon ran respectably when fifth on her handicap debut last time. That was quite a hot contest with the second and fourth winning since, and she can make the most of the drop in class. Step up to 1m4f should suit.
Dosman: 3.47 Newcastle
Eye-catching run over this course and distance on his penultimate start in the All Weather Championships Mile, finishing an unlucky fourth having been denied a clear run. That form received a boost when the second filled the same position in the Royal Hunt Cup. Ought to go close if getting the breaks this time.
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Three more to consider
Per Contra: 3.12 Newcastle
Has run well on all three starts on an artificial surface, including a career best on RPRs when winning over this course and distance in September from a 1lb higher mark. Has shaped as if back in form in recent starts on turf, including when third at Carlisle behind Opportunity, who went on to win the Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot. Gets in here at the foot of the weights and receives a stone from likely favourite Eternal Force.
Gangsta Man: 7.30 Hamilton
A big eyecatcher on his debut for Jim Goldie in the Scottish Sprint Cup at Musselburgh, narrowly beaten by a well-handicapped rival with the third and fourth giving the form a boost since. Could be ideally suited by the return to a stiff 5f.
Sherlock: 9.00 Hamilton
Kevin Ryan seems to have found the key to Sherlock, dropping him back in trip. Ran out a comfortable winner over Newcastle’s stiff 5f in February and has held his form well since. He can win from his current rating and remains relatively lightly raced.
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- Our Wednesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Tuesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Saturday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more worth including in your multiples
- Scotland vs Brazil: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Get 50-1 on Scotland to win or draw against Brazil with Paddy Power
- World Cup: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in England vs Ghana with Paddy Power
- England vs Ghana: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £30 in free bets with William Hill – plus an Epic Boost on that match