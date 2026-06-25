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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Thursday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s treble

Pureis King: 7.15 Leicester

Showed immediate improvement for the switch to classified company, going close at Lingfield before bolting up at Ffos Las on Tuesday over 1m2f. Up in grade and trip and has a quick turnaround to deal with, but he looks to have a bit in hand off his opening mark. Can continue Faye Bramley's good run of form.

Ruby Wedding: 8.30 Hamilton 

Has been found an excellent opportunity to get off the mark. The Daughter of Sea The Moon ran respectably when fifth on her handicap debut last time. That was quite a hot contest with the second and fourth winning since, and she can make the most of the drop in class. Step up to 1m4f should suit. 

Dosman: 3.47 Newcastle 

Eye-catching run over this course and distance on his penultimate start in the All Weather Championships Mile, finishing an unlucky fourth having been denied a clear run. That form received a boost when the second filled the same position in the Royal Hunt Cup. Ought to go close if getting the breaks this time. 

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Three more to consider

Per Contra: 3.12 Newcastle

Has run well on all three starts on an artificial surface, including a career best on RPRs when winning over this course and distance in September from a 1lb higher mark. Has shaped as if back in form in recent starts on turf, including when third at Carlisle behind Opportunity, who went on to win the Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot. Gets in here at the foot of the weights and receives a stone from likely favourite Eternal Force.

Silk
Per Contra15:12 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Gangsta Man: 7.30 Hamilton

A big eyecatcher on his debut for Jim Goldie in the Scottish Sprint Cup at Musselburgh, narrowly beaten by a well-handicapped rival with the third and fourth giving the form a boost since. Could be ideally suited by the return to a stiff 5f. 

Silk
Gangsta Man19:30 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Sherlock: 9.00 Hamilton

Kevin Ryan seems to have found the key to Sherlock, dropping him back in trip. Ran out a comfortable winner over Newcastle’s stiff 5f in February and has held his form well since. He can win from his current rating and remains relatively lightly raced.

Silk
Sherlock21:00 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Kevin Ryan

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