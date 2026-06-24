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Our Wednesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
4.02 Carlisle: Golden Palace
Unlucky third last time out, becoming unbalanced in the final two furlongs. She’s shown enough to suggest she can win a Listed race, and with her receiving 3lb from the top-rated rival, she can get the win.
4.35 Carlisle: Leadenhall
Easy winner at Nottingham last time, following up a previous success over the same trip. Leadenhall is clearly in great form at present, winning two of his last three starts, and it would be no surprise were he to successfully justify a 4lb rise.
5.05 Carlisle: Alpine Sierra
Alpine Sierra has just landed a hat-trick with three easy wins in quick succession, progressing markedly since returning to turf this season. He won over this course and distance last time and, although up again in the weights, he remains in excellent heart and should give another strong account.
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Three more to consider
5.10 Naas: Madam Secretary
Boasts an exciting pedigree by Wootton Bassett out of a Galileo mare and shaped with plenty of promise when third on debut at Listowel. The Aidan O'Brien-trained filly is entitled to improve significantly for that first outing and looks capable of taking a major step forward.
5.35 Carlisle: Shushu
The Roger Varian-trained Shushu has made an excellent start to her career, finishing second before going one better next time out. She makes her handicap debut off 79 which looks exploitable.
6.40 Naas: Cameo
Sets a clear standard on form and looks the one they all have to beat. Aidan O'Brien's filly finished a highly creditable fifth in the Oaks. Back in calmer waters, she brings the strongest form and should prove very difficult to beat if running to the same level she has previously.
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- Our Tuesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Saturday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more worth including in your multiples
- Our Friday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- World Cup: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in England vs Ghana with Paddy Power
- England vs Ghana: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £30 in free bets with William Hill – plus an Epic Boost on that match
- Betfred World Cup offer: get 50-1 on England to beat Ghana
- Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £40 in free bets with Tote