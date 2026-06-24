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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Wednesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s treble

4.02 Carlisle: Golden Palace

Unlucky third last time out, becoming unbalanced in the final two furlongs. She’s shown enough to suggest she can win a Listed race, and with her receiving 3lb from the top-rated rival, she can get the win.

4.35 Carlisle: Leadenhall

Easy winner at Nottingham last time, following up a previous success over the same trip. Leadenhall is clearly in great form at present, winning two of his last three starts, and it would be no surprise were he to successfully justify a 4lb rise.

5.05 Carlisle: Alpine Sierra

Alpine Sierra has just landed a hat-trick with three easy wins in quick succession, progressing markedly since returning to turf this season. He won over this course and distance last time and, although up again in the weights, he remains in excellent heart and should give another strong account.

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Three more to consider

5.10 Naas: Madam Secretary

Boasts an exciting pedigree by Wootton Bassett out of a Galileo mare and shaped with plenty of promise when third on debut at Listowel. The Aidan O'Brien-trained filly is entitled to improve significantly for that first outing and looks capable of taking a major step forward.

Silk
Madam Secretary17:10 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

5.35 Carlisle: Shushu

The Roger Varian-trained Shushu has made an excellent start to her career, finishing second before going one better next time out. She makes her handicap debut off 79 which looks exploitable.

Silk
Shushu17:35 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

6.40 Naas: Cameo

Sets a clear standard on form and looks the one they all have to beat. Aidan O'Brien's filly finished a highly creditable fifth in the Oaks. Back in calmer waters, she brings the strongest form and should prove very difficult to beat if running to the same level she has previously.

Silk
Cameo18:40 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

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