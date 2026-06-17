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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Wednesday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s treble

3.05 Ascot: Galiyan

Galiyan showed signs of greenness on debut at Newmarket but improved markedly when winning at Chester last time. Still unexposed after just two starts, Andrew Balding’s colt shaped as though this step up in trip will suit and can bring further progress.

3.40 Ascot: Blue Bolt

Blue Bolt looks capable of taking her form to a new level this season. Andrew Balding’s filly progressed with every run last year and returned with a victory at Goodwood. That reappearance should have sharpened her further and she can win this before heading into Group 1 company.

4.20 Ascot: Ombudsman

Ombudsman was hugely impressive when winning this race last year despite not enjoying the smoothest passage. His latest run should have put him spot on for this assignment and his sharp turn of foot can prove decisive as he bids for back-to-back victories.

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Three more to consider

2.30 Ascot: Wild Blossom

Wild Blossom looked a smart prospect when blitzing the field on debut at Carlisle and is entitled to improve significantly for that experience. The Mehmas filly showed plenty of speed and ability, and another step forward could see her maintain her unbeaten record.

Silk
Wild Blossom14:30 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

5.35 Ascot: Stateira

Stateira had been progressive on the all-weather, winning two competitive handicaps before finishing a solid third on just her second turf start at the Curragh. Now in Wathnan ownership, Andrew Balding’s filly still looks open to improvement and can continue to progress on grass.

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Stateira17:35 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Andrew Balding

6.10 Ascot: Controlla

Controlla ran a cracker on debut against five previous winners, going down by just a neck to Victorius after staying on well. The Night Of Thunder filly pulled clear of the third and shaped like a smart prospect who should improve from that initial experience.

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Controlla18:10 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan Tnr: Robson De Aguiar

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