Our Wednesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

Showed clear improvement on her second start when runner-up at Thirsk last time and looks capable of going one better if progressing again. This daughter of Ardad shaped with plenty of promise and sets a solid standard in this field.

The Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old made an impressive start over fences when an easy winner on his chase debut over this course and distance earlier this month. He travelled strongly throughout before pulling away by two and a quarter lengths and can follow up.

Justifying favouritism over course and distance here two weeks ago, the Joe Tizzard-trained seven-year-old looks a consistent type who is now two wins from three around Newton Abbot. She can continue her good run of form.

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Three more to consider

Second on his last two starts over 7f and a mile, Straight A looks well treated, despite a 2lb rise in the weights, and could be ready to return to winning ways over this 7½f trip.



Straight A 15:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

King Of The Jungle is a three-time winner over 5f and has also finished second and third at Beverley previously. He should improve for his recent seasonal reappearance at Hamilton.

King Of The Jungle 17:20 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Shay Farmer (5lb) Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Carrying a 7lb penalty for his course success two days ago, the Lizzie Quinlan-trained eight-year-old could still prove hard to beat after winning well enough. He stayed on strongly over 2m6f that day and looks capable of defying the extra weight this time.

Evenwood Sonofagun 19:38 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Lizzie Quinlan

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