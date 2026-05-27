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Our Wednesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
2.15 Beverley: Penny Arcade
Showed clear improvement on her second start when runner-up at Thirsk last time and looks capable of going one better if progressing again. This daughter of Ardad shaped with plenty of promise and sets a solid standard in this field.
3.53 Newton Abbot: Rickety Bridge
The Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old made an impressive start over fences when an easy winner on his chase debut over this course and distance earlier this month. He travelled strongly throughout before pulling away by two and a quarter lengths and can follow up.
4.23 Newton Abbot: Reel Orange
Justifying favouritism over course and distance here two weeks ago, the Joe Tizzard-trained seven-year-old looks a consistent type who is now two wins from three around Newton Abbot. She can continue her good run of form.
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Three more to consider
3.15 Beverley: Straight A
Second on his last two starts over 7f and a mile, Straight A looks well treated, despite a 2lb rise in the weights, and could be ready to return to winning ways over this 7½f trip.
5.20 Beverley: King Of The Jungle
King Of The Jungle is a three-time winner over 5f and has also finished second and third at Beverley previously. He should improve for his recent seasonal reappearance at Hamilton.
7.38 Cartmel: Evenwood Sonofagun
Carrying a 7lb penalty for his course success two days ago, the Lizzie Quinlan-trained eight-year-old could still prove hard to beat after winning well enough. He stayed on strongly over 2m6f that day and looks capable of defying the extra weight this time.
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