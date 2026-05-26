Our Tuesday treble from Leicester and Lingfield - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Today's treble

Crownright made a promising debut when a good third at Kempton behind Abashiri, who has since finished fifth in the 1,000 Guineas and third in the Irish 1,000 Guineas. She took a step forward at Ascot last time when second to the exciting So Regal. With more improvement likely and the benefit of receiving weight, she could prove hard to beat.

Sunshine Star shaped well on her debut at Kempton before disappointing on her first turf start at Sandown next time. Well backed that day, she could only manage fifth behind Felicitas, but she looked in need of the run. Better can be expected here, and there should be plenty more to come.

Beaten a short head on his debut at Newbury behind Needle Match, who has since finished fourth in the Greenham and is now rated 106, while the third has also won since, giving the form a strong look. He looks an exciting prospect and the booking of Ryan Moore catches the eye.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New Customer offer. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £40 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly

Three more to consider

The son of Dark Angel made an encouraging start at Chepstow on his debut, finishing sixth after making late headway and keeping on nicely without being given a hard time. There should be more to come from him, and this step up in trip could bring improvement and see him go close.

Jazzy Bay 14:40 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Won on his hurdles debut at Punchestown in December before finishing down the field in a Grade 1 and Listed race. He bounced back with a good second at Punchestown behind the smart-looking Beauvallon. That looks the best form on offer and he can go one better today.

Immediate Effect 17:30 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Sets the standard following a good second on his debut in a big-field maiden at the Curragh, with the form boosted by Starman Tom, who has since finished third in a Listed race. His sire, Blue Point, does well on all-weather surfaces and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark.

Cool Azul 18:17 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: A Oliver

Read more:

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Leicester

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday May 26 at Bath, Leicester and Redcar

'Paul Townend takes over for the first time and he can make every yard' - David Jennings with three Tuesday fancies

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.



​​