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Our Tuesday treble from Leicester and Lingfield - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today's treble
3.10 Leicester: Crownright
Crownright made a promising debut when a good third at Kempton behind Abashiri, who has since finished fifth in the 1,000 Guineas and third in the Irish 1,000 Guineas. She took a step forward at Ascot last time when second to the exciting So Regal. With more improvement likely and the benefit of receiving weight, she could prove hard to beat.
6.24 Lingfield: Sunshine Star
Sunshine Star shaped well on her debut at Kempton before disappointing on her first turf start at Sandown next time. Well backed that day, she could only manage fifth behind Felicitas, but she looked in need of the run. Better can be expected here, and there should be plenty more to come.
7.24 Lingfield: Storming Point
Beaten a short head on his debut at Newbury behind Needle Match, who has since finished fourth in the Greenham and is now rated 106, while the third has also won since, giving the form a strong look. He looks an exciting prospect and the booking of Ryan Moore catches the eye.
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Three more to consider
2.40 Leicester: Jazzy Bay
The son of Dark Angel made an encouraging start at Chepstow on his debut, finishing sixth after making late headway and keeping on nicely without being given a hard time. There should be more to come from him, and this step up in trip could bring improvement and see him go close.
5.30 Ballinrobe: Immediate Effect
Won on his hurdles debut at Punchestown in December before finishing down the field in a Grade 1 and Listed race. He bounced back with a good second at Punchestown behind the smart-looking Beauvallon. That looks the best form on offer and he can go one better today.
6.17 Dundalk: Cool Azul
Sets the standard following a good second on his debut in a big-field maiden at the Curragh, with the form boosted by Starman Tom, who has since finished third in a Listed race. His sire, Blue Point, does well on all-weather surfaces and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark.
Read more:
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Leicester
Free horseracing tips for Tuesday May 26 at Bath, Leicester and Redcar
'Paul Townend takes over for the first time and he can make every yard' - David Jennings with three Tuesday fancies
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