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Our Tuesday treble from Carlisle and Salisbury - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
2.48 Salisbury: Harry Knows
Made a promising start when narrowly denied on his debut at Newbury before looking a shade unfortunate when beaten favourite at Goodwood, form that has since received a boost at Listed level. Sets a clear standard dropping in grade and the step up in trip is expected to suit.
6.42 Carlisle: Rock Steady Beat
Shaped with promise on his debut at York, finishing fifth after showing plenty of early speed. The drop to the minimum trip could prove ideal and his trainer Karl Burke has an excellent record with his juveniles at this track.
7.12 Carlisle: Glory Road
Looked promising when runner-up to Wise Prince on his sole two-year-old start, a race that has produced three subsequent winners. He returned with a creditable third behind Point Of Law and, with that run under his belt, can take another step forward.
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Three more to consider
4.00 Southwell: Manalishi
Has made a solid start to his hurdling career, finishing either second or third on all three outings. His debut third looks strong, with Storming George winning a Grade 1 novice hurdle. Has a big chance to open his account.
3.48 Salisbury: Bright Summer
Andrew Balding's Dark Angel filly finished fourth behind Synchronicity on her debut, a race that has produced four subsequent winners. She stepped forward to score comfortably from the front at Lingfield on her next start and looks capable of improving again.
4.18 Salisbury: Poor Relation
Fifth at a big price on her debut behind Felicitas, who went on to finish second in the Musidora behind Legacy Link, and she stepped forward when second next time. This step up in trip looks sure to suit and the booking of Oisin Murphy catches the eye.
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- Our Monday treble from across the cards - and two more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Saturday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Friday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Thursday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral
- Get 50-1 on England to qualify from Group L at the 2026 World Cup with Paddy Power
- Coral betting offer: get 66-1 on Scott McTominay to score at the World Cup
- Get a £10 free bet for every Harry Kane World Cup goal with Sky Bet