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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Tuesday treble from Carlisle and Salisbury - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s treble

2.48 Salisbury: Harry Knows

Made a promising start when narrowly denied on his debut at Newbury before looking a shade unfortunate when beaten favourite at Goodwood, form that has since received a boost at Listed level. Sets a clear standard dropping in grade and the step up in trip is expected to suit.

6.42 Carlisle: Rock Steady Beat

Shaped with promise on his debut at York, finishing fifth after showing plenty of early speed. The drop to the minimum trip could prove ideal and his trainer Karl Burke has an excellent record with his juveniles at this track.

7.12 Carlisle: Glory Road

Looked promising when runner-up to Wise Prince on his sole two-year-old start, a race that has produced three subsequent winners. He returned with a creditable third behind Point Of Law and, with that run under his belt, can take another step forward.

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Three more to consider

4.00 Southwell: Manalishi

Has made a solid start to his hurdling career, finishing either second or third on all three outings. His debut third looks strong, with Storming George winning a Grade 1 novice hurdle. Has a big chance to open his account.

Silk
Manalishi16:00 Southwell
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Bannister Tnr: Richard Phillips

3.48 Salisbury: Bright Summer

Andrew Balding's Dark Angel filly finished fourth behind Synchronicity on her debut, a race that has produced four subsequent winners. She stepped forward to score comfortably from the front at Lingfield on her next start and looks capable of improving again.

4.18 Salisbury: Poor Relation

Fifth at a big price on her debut behind Felicitas, who went on to finish second in the Musidora behind Legacy Link, and she stepped forward when second next time. This step up in trip looks sure to suit and the booking of Oisin Murphy catches the eye.

Silk
Poor Relation16:18 Salisbury
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Ollie Sangster

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