Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:05 StratfordHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:05 StratfordHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingMultiple Choice

Our Tuesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Today’s treble

2.30 Ascot: Notable Speech

Had no luck in this race last year but has since won the Breeders' Cup Mile and the Lockinge, proving himself to be the best miler around. William Buick has stuck by him ahead of Opera Ballo, and so should you.

4.20 Ascot: Gstaad

Second in the 2,000 Guineas behind Bow Echo before landing the Irish 2,000 Guineas. Bow Echo may have peaked at Newmarket, and Gstaad should get much closer. He has every chance of reversing the form over a round mile.

5.35 Ascot: Wimbledon Hawkeye

Has performed at a higher level than Listed class, with a Grade 3 win in America and runner-up finishes in Group 2 races last season. Made a good comeback in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes, a race that had the quality of a Group 1, and that should set him up nicely for this.

Get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power when you bet £5

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

£40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
CLAIM OFFER

Three more to consider

3.05 Ascot: Royal Heritage

Wathnan Racing's colt was a very impressive winner on his debut at Hamilton last week, and was eased down by James Doyle well before the line. This son of Blue Point looks classy and can topple the Aidan O'Brien pair.

Silk
Royal Heritage15:05 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

3.25 Thirsk: Sugar Baby

Took a huge step forward on his second run of the season at Redcar last month, and has now dropped below his last winning mark. The Peter Niven-trained eight-year-old looks ready to strike at a track where he has won twice before.

Silk
Sugar Baby15:25 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Winn Tnr: Peter Niven

5.20 Thirsk: Knicks

Arrives in good form, having been beaten just a neck on his latest start at Pontefract this month. He is winless since 2024 but is now 11lb below his last winning mark and looks well handicapped. He should go very close here. 

Silk
Knicks17:20 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Read this next . . .

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Royal Ascot   

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inMultiple Choice

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inMultiple Choice
more inBetting offers
more inMultiple Choice
more inBetting offers