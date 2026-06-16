Our Tuesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

Had no luck in this race last year but has since won the Breeders' Cup Mile and the Lockinge, proving himself to be the best miler around. William Buick has stuck by him ahead of Opera Ballo, and so should you.

Second in the 2,000 Guineas behind Bow Echo before landing the Irish 2,000 Guineas. Bow Echo may have peaked at Newmarket, and Gstaad should get much closer. He has every chance of reversing the form over a round mile.

Has performed at a higher level than Listed class, with a Grade 3 win in America and runner-up finishes in Group 2 races last season. Made a good comeback in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes, a race that had the quality of a Group 1, and that should set him up nicely for this.

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Three more to consider

Wathnan Racing's colt was a very impressive winner on his debut at Hamilton last week, and was eased down by James Doyle well before the line. This son of Blue Point looks classy and can topple the Aidan O'Brien pair.

Royal Heritage 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

Took a huge step forward on his second run of the season at Redcar last month, and has now dropped below his last winning mark. The Peter Niven-trained eight-year-old looks ready to strike at a track where he has won twice before.

Sugar Baby 15:25 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn Tnr: Peter Niven

Arrives in good form, having been beaten just a neck on his latest start at Pontefract this month. He is winless since 2024 but is now 11lb below his last winning mark and looks well handicapped. He should go very close here.

Knicks 17:20 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

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