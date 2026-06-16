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Our Tuesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
2.30 Ascot: Notable Speech
Had no luck in this race last year but has since won the Breeders' Cup Mile and the Lockinge, proving himself to be the best miler around. William Buick has stuck by him ahead of Opera Ballo, and so should you.
4.20 Ascot: Gstaad
Second in the 2,000 Guineas behind Bow Echo before landing the Irish 2,000 Guineas. Bow Echo may have peaked at Newmarket, and Gstaad should get much closer. He has every chance of reversing the form over a round mile.
5.35 Ascot: Wimbledon Hawkeye
Has performed at a higher level than Listed class, with a Grade 3 win in America and runner-up finishes in Group 2 races last season. Made a good comeback in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes, a race that had the quality of a Group 1, and that should set him up nicely for this.
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Three more to consider
3.05 Ascot: Royal Heritage
Wathnan Racing's colt was a very impressive winner on his debut at Hamilton last week, and was eased down by James Doyle well before the line. This son of Blue Point looks classy and can topple the Aidan O'Brien pair.
3.25 Thirsk: Sugar Baby
Took a huge step forward on his second run of the season at Redcar last month, and has now dropped below his last winning mark. The Peter Niven-trained eight-year-old looks ready to strike at a track where he has won twice before.
5.20 Thirsk: Knicks
Arrives in good form, having been beaten just a neck on his latest start at Pontefract this month. He is winless since 2024 but is now 11lb below his last winning mark and looks well handicapped. He should go very close here.
Read this next . . .
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Royal Ascot
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- Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Saturday treble from York and Sandown - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Friday treble from Sandown and York - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Thursday treble from Leopardstown and Newbury - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for Royal Ascot 2026 when you bet £10
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- bet365 Royal Ascot offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets for day one
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: get £30 for day one when you place a £10 bet
- Get £50 in free bets with Betfair's Royal Ascot offer