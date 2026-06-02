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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Tuesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s treble

3.48 Pontefract: Aberama Gold

The 16-time winner remains a familiar and reliable sprint handicapper for David O'Meara. The nine-year-old won off this mark at Catterick in April and, despite two below-par efforts since, remains capable of bouncing back. 

4.18 Pontefract: Zarinca

The daughter of Expert Eye broke her maiden in good style at Southwell last time and runner-up Luna Celeste gave the form a solid boost when winning next time. Zarinca looks capable of making an impact on her handicap debut off a mark of 73. 

4.30 Southwell: Jager Time

Showed plenty of improvement when stepped up to staying trips last season, finishing runner-up on consecutive starts before gaining a deserved victory over 3m1f at Huntingdon. He returned from a lengthy absence with a respectable effort at Fontwell and should be sharper for that outing back over a more suitable distance. 

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Three more to consider

4.48 Pontefract: Finlaggan 

Second over this course and distance on his penultimate start, Finlaggan showed enough there to suggest a win is within reach. The David O'Meara-trained son of Night Of Thunder had little luck in running at Ripon last time and could be worth another chance in first-time cheekpieces. 

Silk
Finlaggan16:48 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

2.30 Southwell: Seaview Rock

Lacked experience on his chasing debut at this track this month, but still ran a fine race to finish a close second and can improve for that outing. He will appreciate this drop back in trip and remains open to further progress over fences. 

Silk
Seaview Rock14:30 Southwell
View Racecard
Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Charles & Adam Pogson

5.00 Southwell: Captain Cool

Captain Cool arrives seeking a hat-trick after back-to-back chase victories, including an emphatic 21-length success at Plumpton last time. He has thrived since switching to fences, but looks capable of continuing his progress back over hurdles.

Read more:

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Wolverhampton 

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, June 2 at Newcastle, Pontefract, Southwell and Wolverhampton 

Robbie Wilders is sure the handicapper has got this Wolverhampton runner all wrong - plus two others to back on Tuesday 

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