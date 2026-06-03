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Our Wednesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
4.30 Newton Abbot: American Land
Won’t mind the rain and has a good record at this time of year. He has recorded two of his five wins at Newton Abbot and should give another good account of himself.
4.48 Nottingham: Barbury Boy
Showed remarkable improvement for being gelded when winning on his reappearance, but never looked at home last time when weakening in the closing stages upped in trip. The drop to 1m2f should suit.
6.45 Curragh: Ipanema Queen
Unsuited by softer conditions and a slightly longer trip last time, but showed she has a touch of class last year when winning a couple of 5f Listed races. Should bounce back on better ground on her handicap debut.
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Three more to consider
4.18 Nottingham: Kasgani
Put in an eye-catching effort last time when not getting a clear run in the closing stages. Looks open to further improvement and a repeat of that performance, with a bit more luck in running, should see him go close.
7.10 Ripon: Kiss Me My Love
Put in two solid performances last month, capped by a narrow win at Redcar, where she held on under pressure after travelling strongly. Just 3lb higher for that win and looks set to go well again.
7.20 Curragh: Emit
Outpaced in the closing stages last time when the drop in trip did not suit. Very much a stayer and the extra distance here should bring out the best in him. Set to go well in his first handicap.
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- Our Friday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples