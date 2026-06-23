Our Tuesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

She went well last time over 1m4½f but just faded in the closing stages, so a drop back to 1m2f looks the logical move. She looks to be on a decent mark and, if she can replicate that effort, should go close.

She went close on her debut when narrowly beaten into second, with the pair pulling clear of the field and the winner getting on top only in the closing stages. It was a promising start to her career and one she can improve on.

He was runner-up to a rival who went on to win a handicap at Newmarket on Saturday, and the step up to 2m should suit given he has produced his best efforts over longer trips. He should go well again.

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Three more to consider

She has been in good form this season but disappointed slightly last time at Goodwood, where she looked unsuited by the good-to-soft conditions. A return to faster ground should see her bounce back.

Bizou 17:10 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Taylor Fisher Tnr: Jonathan Portman

She got off the mark at the fourth attempt when last seen, producing an impressive display and running on strongly in the final half-furlong. She will need to defy a penalty, but that performance suggests she is more than capable of doing so.

Creative Queen 19:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

He put in an eye-catching run last time and nearly caught the winner, who was being eased down. He goes well on dry ground and that effort suggests he will appreciate the step up in trip. Phantom Gold 19:15 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: Ian Power Tnr: Jennie Candlish

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