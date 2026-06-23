- More
Our Tuesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
Helmsley: 4.17 Beverley
She went well last time over 1m4½f but just faded in the closing stages, so a drop back to 1m2f looks the logical move. She looks to be on a decent mark and, if she can replicate that effort, should go close.
Bayside View: 6.25 Newbury
She went close on her debut when narrowly beaten into second, with the pair pulling clear of the field and the winner getting on top only in the closing stages. It was a promising start to her career and one she can improve on.
Baileys Khelstar: 8.05 Newbury
He was runner-up to a rival who went on to win a handicap at Newmarket on Saturday, and the step up to 2m should suit given he has produced his best efforts over longer trips. He should go well again.
Get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power when you bet £5
£40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet
- Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
Three more to consider
Bizou: 5.10 Ffos Las
She has been in good form this season but disappointed slightly last time at Goodwood, where she looked unsuited by the good-to-soft conditions. A return to faster ground should see her bounce back.
Creative Queen: 7.00 Newbury
She got off the mark at the fourth attempt when last seen, producing an impressive display and running on strongly in the final half-furlong. She will need to defy a penalty, but that performance suggests she is more than capable of doing so.
Phantom Gold: 7.15 Newton Abbot
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inMultiple Choice
Last updated
- Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Saturday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more worth including in your multiples
- Our Friday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Thursday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Saturday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more worth including in your multiples
- Our Friday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Thursday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples