Our Thursday treble from York - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today's treble

The David O'Meara-trained five-year-old finished a good third in this race last year off an 8lb higher mark and looks well handicapped coming into this race. He arrives here off the back of a disappointing run at Thirsk last time out, however that was after a long layoff and he should come along well with that run under his belt.

A close runner up in the Prix de l'Opera at Longchamp in October, the Andrew Balding-trained mare kicked off her season strongly when winning at Nottingham last month. She won this race by an emphatic 12 lengths last season and will look to use this year's contest as a stepping stone to Group 1 aspirations further down the line.

Following his dominant display in Derby trials last week, Aidan O'Brien looks to field another strong contender for the big day at Epsom with Christmas Day in the Dante. The choice of Ryan Moore, the Camelot colt significantly boosted his Derby prospects with an impressive win in the Group 3 Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown and appears ready to enhance his credentials.

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Three more to consider

It is difficult to look past the consistent Largy Force in this contest, with the eight-year-old failing to finish outside the top two in all five of her runs since joining Olly Murphy's yard. She was an unfortunate runner-up last time out at Uttoxeter and a 3lb rise in the weights still looks competitive.

Largy Force 14:33 Perth View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

This race looks to be a competitive affair on paper, with many arriving here in good form. However, the nod goes to Revival Power, who enjoyed a strong two-year-old campaign including an impressive win in the Flying Childers at Doncaster towards the end of her season. She is a speedy filly and will appreciate the return to York following her disappointing run at Newmarket last time out.

Revival Power 16:40 York View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

The Gary and Josh Moore-trained seven-year-old arrives at Salisbury off the back of a spell over hurdles and as a result should be race-fit for this contest. It has been a long time since Kotari has won but he is now 17lb below his last winning mark and a return to Salisbury could spark a revival.

Kotari 17:03 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

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