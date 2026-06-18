Our Thursday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

Aidan O'Brien has dominated this contest in recent years, winning five of the last ten runnings. Aix La Chapelle made an impressive winning debut at the Curragh despite signs of greenness and is fancied to come out on top here.

The Oaks runner-up had looked the likely winner turning for home and travelled strongly throughout, but had no answer when Thundering On quickened past. She has a leading chance in this Group 2.

Last year's seven-length Gold Cup winner is going for a fifth consecutive victory on this return to action. He's a proven top-class stayer at this trip, whereas several of his rivals have questions to answer over the demanding Gold Cup distance.

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Three more to consider

The James Owen-trained Laravie completed a hat-trick at Pontefract last time and continues to thrive over staying trips, although she must shoulder a penalty for that latest success in her bid to extend the sequence.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly sets the standard on form, having finished runner-up on three of her four starts. She has shown plenty of ability and looks capable of making her experience count.

Sea Suite has been in good form this season with two wins from five starts, including over 7f at this track last time. Going back up to a mile will suit, given his pedigree and previous runs over the distance, and he remains on a workable mark despite a 2lb rise.

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