- More
Our Thursday double from Musselburgh and Chepstow - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s double
5.35 Musselburgh: Sir Benedict
Sir Benedict’s fourth at Hamilton earlier this month can be upgraded after suffering interference and being denied a clear passage, the incident effectively ending his winning chance. He competes off the same mark of 48 today having won off higher marks in the past.
7.10 Chepstow: Romanovich
Romanovich thrives at Chepstow, having recorded four victories from 12 starts at the track, with all his wins achieved over this 7f trip. The John O’Shea-trained seven-year-old returned with an encouraging third on his seasonal turf debut at Bath last time and now revisits his favourite venue, with conditions looking ideal.
Get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power when you bet £5
£40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet
- Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
Three more to consider
5.00 Musselburgh: Star Cast
Star Cast has improved markedly this year, with all four career victories arriving in 2026. He now seeks a hat-trick after wins at Newcastle and Ripon, the latter his first turf success. Stepping up in trip today, his pedigree indicates the extra distance will suit.
6.05 Chepstow: Em Four
Em Four arrives in excellent form, recording two victories from his last five starts while never finishing worse than fourth. He won on his only previous visit to Chepstow, proving he handles the track well, and dropping to the minimum distance again should hold no fears.
8.40 Chepstow: Naples
Naples disappointed on his British debut but improved considerably when stepped up at Haydock next time. His maiden victory at Listowel last year looks strong form after conceding 8lb to Lady Lilac, who is now rated as high as 88. He still looks well treated today off a mark of 79.
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inMultiple Choice
Last updated
- Our Wednesday treble from Ayr, Warwick and Yarmouth - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Tuesday treble from Nottingham and Hexham - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Saturday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Wednesday treble from Ayr, Warwick and Yarmouth - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Tuesday treble from Nottingham and Hexham - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Saturday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples