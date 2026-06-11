Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 YarmouthHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 YarmouthHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingMultiple Choice

Our Thursday treble from Leopardstown and Newbury - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Today’s treble

4.05 Newbury: Wild Clary

Richard Hannon’s consistent sprinter has a 1-15 record but arrives on the back of two of his best efforts, most recently finishing third at Carlisle. He drops in grade for this contest and holds a strong chance of landing a first success on turf.

5.15 Newbury: Mythical Bay

Mythical Bay has failed to justify favouritism in both starts this campaign but there has been plenty of encouragement to take from his efforts. He drops in class and is open to improvement on turf for the Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy combination.

7.00 Leopardstown: East Hampton

The form of East Hampton's Listed second at the Curragh in March has worked out really well, with the winner going on to finish second in a Group 2 and the third and fourth winning since. This is his first outing since and he looks to have sound claims.

Get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power when you bet £5

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

£40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
CLAIM OFFER

Three more to consider

2.55 Newbury: Lahan Kingdom

Richard Hughes's filly has form figures of 322 in three starts, with her recent runner-up effort at Lingfield franked by the third, who won next time. She has course experience and blinkers could eke out improvement on her handicap debut.

Silk
Lahan Kingman14:55 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Richard Hughes

3.30 Newbury: Consecrated

This daughter of Frankel won on her debut at this track and has been highly tried in Listed races since. She takes a notable drop in grade on just her second run in handicap company and could prove a class apart for Tom Marquand and William Haggas.

Silk
Consecrated15:30 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

3.42 Nottingham: Return To Unit

His sole win came over this course and distance and a return to Nottingham could spark a revival for Roger Varian's lightly raced four-year-old. He was disappointing at Ayr on his reappearance but should take a step forward from that effort.

Silk
Return To Unit15:42 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Read more . . .

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury  

Free horseracing tips for Thursday, June 11 at Catterick, Newbury and Nottingham  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inMultiple Choice

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inMultiple Choice
more inBetting offers
more inMultiple Choice
more inBetting offers