Our Thursday treble from Leopardstown and Newbury - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

Richard Hannon’s consistent sprinter has a 1-15 record but arrives on the back of two of his best efforts, most recently finishing third at Carlisle. He drops in grade for this contest and holds a strong chance of landing a first success on turf.

Mythical Bay has failed to justify favouritism in both starts this campaign but there has been plenty of encouragement to take from his efforts. He drops in class and is open to improvement on turf for the Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy combination.

The form of East Hampton's Listed second at the Curragh in March has worked out really well, with the winner going on to finish second in a Group 2 and the third and fourth winning since. This is his first outing since and he looks to have sound claims.

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Three more to consider

Richard Hughes's filly has form figures of 322 in three starts, with her recent runner-up effort at Lingfield franked by the third, who won next time. She has course experience and blinkers could eke out improvement on her handicap debut.

Lahan Kingman 14:55 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Richard Hughes

This daughter of Frankel won on her debut at this track and has been highly tried in Listed races since. She takes a notable drop in grade on just her second run in handicap company and could prove a class apart for Tom Marquand and William Haggas.

Consecrated 15:30 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

His sole win came over this course and distance and a return to Nottingham could spark a revival for Roger Varian's lightly raced four-year-old. He was disappointing at Ayr on his reappearance but should take a step forward from that effort.

Return To Unit 15:42 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

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Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury

Free horseracing tips for Thursday, June 11 at Catterick, Newbury and Nottingham

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