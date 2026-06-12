Our Friday treble from Sandown and York - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

This sprinter went close to scoring at Nottingham on his penultimate start and was not beaten far when fifth at Goodwood last time. He appears to be on a workable mark and should go well now dropping in grade.

Whitcombe Rockstar has gained two wins and a second on his last three starts at Kempton and both his turf wins have come at Sandown. He has gone well fresh previously and is fancied to take advantage of an 8lb lower mark on turf.

Lauren Young claims a handy 5lb off this progressive handicapper, who was slowly away at Hamilton last time but finished well for third. The step up in trip to 1m2½f is in his favour and he has solid claims of securing a first success.

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Three more to consider

Brian Ellison's handicapper signed off last season with two wins at Doncaster and has shaped well on two of his three starts this campaign. He takes a notable drop in grade and the return to 7f will suit – as would any rain that falls.

Lir Speciale 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Shay Farmer (5lb) Tnr: Brian Ellison

Enamorus was unable to justify market support on her return at Wolverhampton last month but might just have needed the run. She remains lightly raced and is open to improvement on just her second handicap start.

Enamorus 16:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Sheena West's Mr Freedom ran a big race to finish third on his reappearance at Salisbury last month. He should take a step forward from his first start in over a year and runs off an unchanged mark at a track where he won in 2024.

Mr Freedom 18:39 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: George Bass Tnr: Sheena West

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