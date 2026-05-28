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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Thursday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s treble

5.42 Sandown: Adaay Of Scarlett

Has been impressive in both starts, winning at Newmarket and Ascot. The form of his latest win reads well, as he beat the reopposing A Bear Affair, who earlier won the Brocklesby. There is no limit to his potential and he should take this comfortably on the way to bigger things this season.

6.12 Sandown: Lazy Griff

Finished second in the Derby behind Lambourn last season and followed that up with a good third in the Irish equivalent. He hasn't raced since, but he’s in receipt of 6lb from Sweet William and has always shaped like a future staying star.

6.42 Sandown: Talk Of New York

Charlie Appleby won this race last season and the pick of his quartet is Talk Of New York. He finished third at Meydan on his penultimate start, the winner has since won the German 2,000 Guineas, while the second has placed in the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

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Three more to consider

3.17 Fairyhouse: Baiana

Was last seen practically making all to beat a handful of useful fillies at Sligo. She should relish today's conditions, being by Alson, so looks capable of gaining another victory. She can also continue the good form of Joseph O'Brien.

Silk
Baiana15:17 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: J M Sheridan Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

4.30 Worcester: Fidendum

Impressed at Market Mason this month when beating Edelak, who has won since, by four lengths. He brings the best form to the race, having also finished second to Grade 3 scorer Wellington Arch in March, and should take all the beating.

Silk
Fidendum16:30 Worcester
View Racecard
Jky: Nick Slatter (3lb)Tnr: David Killahena & Graeme McPherson

4.45 Ripon: Spartan Times

Primed to make a winning return for Jennie Candlish on his first start on the Flat since October having run a few nice races over the jumps subsequently. He won a similar contest at Ripon last August, so he should relish the ground conditions on offer.

Silk
Spartan Times16:45 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: William Pyle Tnr: Jennie Candlish

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