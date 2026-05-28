Our Thursday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

Has been impressive in both starts, winning at Newmarket and Ascot. The form of his latest win reads well, as he beat the reopposing A Bear Affair, who earlier won the Brocklesby. There is no limit to his potential and he should take this comfortably on the way to bigger things this season.

Finished second in the Derby behind Lambourn last season and followed that up with a good third in the Irish equivalent. He hasn't raced since, but he’s in receipt of 6lb from Sweet William and has always shaped like a future staying star.

Charlie Appleby won this race last season and the pick of his quartet is Talk Of New York. He finished third at Meydan on his penultimate start, the winner has since won the German 2,000 Guineas, while the second has placed in the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

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Three more to consider

Was last seen practically making all to beat a handful of useful fillies at Sligo. She should relish today's conditions, being by Alson, so looks capable of gaining another victory. She can also continue the good form of Joseph O'Brien.

Baiana 15:17 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: J M Sheridan Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Impressed at Market Mason this month when beating Edelak, who has won since, by four lengths. He brings the best form to the race, having also finished second to Grade 3 scorer Wellington Arch in March, and should take all the beating.

Fidendum 16:30 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Nick Slatter (3lb) Tnr: David Killahena & Graeme McPherson

Primed to make a winning return for Jennie Candlish on his first start on the Flat since October having run a few nice races over the jumps subsequently. He won a similar contest at Ripon last August, so he should relish the ground conditions on offer.

Spartan Times 16:45 Ripon View Racecard Jky: William Pyle Tnr: Jennie Candlish

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