Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

Ran with a huge amount of credit at Bath on her penultimate start, doing well to go down by just a length despite not having the best start and then losing her position at halfway. Can be forgiven last time, as she met plenty of trouble, and should be able to take advantage of this drop in class.

Unbeaten in two starts since returning from 216 days off, doing well to win at Musselburgh on his reappearance, given all of the others involved in the finish were ridden more prominently than him, before besting a well-treated stablemate who has won since at Hamilton last time. Should be hard to beat off a 5lb higher mark.

Gave the impression she would be suited by further when landing a 6f novice at York in October and proved just that when going down by less than a length in a 7f handicap on her reappearance, faring by far the best of those towards the rear behind a more forwardly ridden rival. Should come for that, and there's enough in her pedigree to think she'll stay a mile.

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Three more to consider

Has progressed nicely since being fitted with a tongue-tie following his close fourth in a 7f handicap on the all-weather at Lingfield, with back-to-back victories at Windsor over a mile. Last win was comfortable and, given he's unexposed at the distance and on turf, a hat-trick looks within his grasp.

Legacy Rock 14:50 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Jack Callan (3lb) Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

Best form came over this course and distance last year, bolting up by 19 lengths in December before making light of a 10lb rise with a 28-length success back at Fakenham three months later. Something was likely amiss next time, as she was given wind surgery soon after, but she confirmed her wellbeing with a run on the Flat this month and could have more to offer over hurdles, especially back here at Fakenham.

Hello Sweety 16:07 Fakenham View Racecard Jky: Charlie Hammond Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

Worth putting a line through his last run in a 6f handicap at Hamilton, as the stands' side may not have been the place to be, and he'll likely be happier at 5f, a trip at which he has form figures of 2212. That latest second came in a race won in a good time and he looks potentially well treated off just 1lb higher.

Montezuma 16:45 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

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