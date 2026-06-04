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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Thursday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s treble

6.10 Lingfield: Sunshine Star

Sunshine Star shaped with promise on debut at Kempton before disappointing on her first turf start at Sandown. Well backed that day, she could only manage fifth behind Felicitas and looked in need of the run. Better is expected here and she should take plenty of beating back on the all-weather.

6.30 Leopardstown: Endorsement

Having finished behind exciting stablemates Benvenuto Cellini and Pierre Bonnard last season, he has taken a step forward in both starts this year. A solid second to Christmas Day was followed by a close third in the Group 3 Derby Trial at Leopardstown. This represents a drop in class and, with Ryan Moore on board for the first time, he can return to winning ways.

7.40 Lingfield: Fire Thunder

Fire Thunder made a promising start when runner-up on debut at Wolverhampton before stepping forward again to finish second in a competitive Class 2 novice at Windsor. That form sets the standard by some margin and, with Billy Loughnane taking over in the saddle, she should prove very hard to beat.

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Three more to consider

3.12 Wetherby: Reigning Queen

The daughter of Night Of Thunder made an encouraging debut when fourth of eight at Southwell before stepping forward to finish second on her first start on turf. Bred to be speedy, this drop back in trip should suit and, with Oisin Murphy taking over, she looks to have a good opportunity to get off the mark.

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Reigning Queen15:12 Wetherby
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Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

7.00 Leopardstown: Shanala

Shanala – a daughter of Space Blues and related to several winners rated more than 100 – made a pleasing debut when fifth at Gowran Park. She showed plenty of signs of greenness throughout before finishing her race off well. She will have learned plenty from that experience and can take a significant step forward here.

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Shanala19:00 Leopardstown
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Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: J P Murtagh

8.00 Leopardstown: Harana

Harana is the least exposed runner in the field and has shown promise in both her two starts. She finished second on debut at Gowran Park before a respectable third at Roscommon when stepped up in trip. She failed to see out that race and this drop back in distance can see her go close on her handicap debut.

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Harana20:00 Leopardstown
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Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

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