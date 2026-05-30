Our Saturday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

Charlie Pike has Royal Ascot aspirations for Brosay and he could do with going up another few pounds to ensure his place. His first two starts of the season saw him well beaten, but his next two efforts have been much improved. He is back down to his last winning mark and can capitalise in the 6f handicap.

The Dancing Pirate could make amends in this 5f juvenile conditions race. He disappointed on his debut despite being well backed and is surely better than he showed that day. Agamemnon also ran below expectations in the same race before winning easily next time.

An impressive winner on his seasonal return at Wetherby last month, he looks to be well handicapped based on the form of his first two starts. He has Royal Ascot aims and connections will be hoping success here can tee him up for that.

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Three more to consider

The Richard Hannon-trained Rollthedicebaby could run a big race in this 5f fillies’ conditions race. She finished second to Armor Supreme on her debut last time and that form was boosted when the winner was beaten only a head in a Listed race at York next time.

Believitanducan made a winning return to the Flat at Ascot at the start of May when hinting that there was more to come. Raised 4lb for that success, he could follow up here.

The eight-year-old could defy top weight on his return from a 100-day break in the 3m3½f handicap chase. His comeback comes on more favourable quicker ground, with three of his five wins having come on good going, alongside another five placed efforts.

Rollthedicebaby 14:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Sam Hitchcott Tnr: Richard Hannon Believitanducan 14:53 Chester View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Alan King Ivane 19:20 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: James Owen

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