Our Saturday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

Off the track 321 days after running in the top table in France as a three-year-old, Shes Perfect returned with a solid enough run at Goodwood having drifted markedly on the day. She's worth banking on finding a good bit of improvement to take this 1m½f Group 3.

Jan Brueghel was the last horse to down Calandagan when winning in this race last year, and he will potentially be faced with the same conditions today. Having returned with an impressive victory at Chester, he can come out on top in the 1m4f Group 1.

Arguably Aidan O'Brien's main Derby hope over the winter, the Camelot colt has been disappointing on both starts this season. However, O’Brien has admitted doing more work with him since then and you can expect improvement from him in a Derby where the favourite could be disadvantaged by the ground.

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Three more to consider

Witness Stand is interesting in this 7f contest. Out of form of late, he’ll need to show an improved effort, but that is not out of the question for this son of Expert Eye.

Witness Stand 13:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

An impressive winner at Goodwood last time, this Robert Cowell-trained gelding was hit with a 9lb rise for that victory. However, he was gelded over the winter and has been in fine form since. Second in this last year.

Lexington Blitz 15:15 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Robert Cowell

The Faheys' filly made her seasonal reappearance over the distance and finished seventh. This is not the strongest of races, though, so expect her to take a step forward and win.

Golden Palace 15:28 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Barry McHugh Tnr: Richard & Peter Fahey

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