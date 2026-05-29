- More
Our Friday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
3.00 Chepstow: Alfaraz
Has a strong level of form despite having had only three runs, and last time was just a length and a quarter behind Maltese Cross, who has since won the Lingfield Derby Trial. The son of Nathaniel can notch his first win.
4.50 Tramore: A Snow White Park
The form of her debut win over hurdles has worked out well, but she has been a little frustrating since. However, she put in her best run for a while two starts back and if she can return to that level she should be competitive.
8.30 Down Royal: Teologia
This is a moderate-looking 1m2½f maiden, but the winner really should be Teologia. She has much the best form and can get the job done provided she replicates the form of her runner-up finish last time out.
Get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power when you bet £5
£40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet
- Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
Three more to consider
2.40 Carlisle: Call Nicki
There is limited form to go on in this 5f novice, but Call Nicki could be the one to beat after her third-placed effort at Thirsk. She finished well after being a little slowly away, and should come on for the run.
6.50 Down Royal: Tennessee Stud
Tennessee Stud can win this Listed contest. His Group 2 success in France last term is strong form, as were his efforts in both the Derby and Irish Derby. He should run well provided he is on song.
7.50 Wolverhampton: Horwich
Dual course-and-distance winner Horwich put in an improved effort last time on his return to Wolverhampton and can score for trainer Ruth Carr off a career-low mark.
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inMultiple Choice
Last updated
- Our Thursday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Wednesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our fancies from Leicester and Lingfield - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Thursday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Wednesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our fancies from Leicester and Lingfield - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples