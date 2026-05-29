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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Friday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s treble

3.00 Chepstow: Alfaraz

Has a strong level of form despite having had only three runs, and last time was just a length and a quarter behind Maltese Cross, who has since won the Lingfield Derby Trial. The son of Nathaniel can notch his first win.

4.50 Tramore: A Snow White Park

The form of her debut win over hurdles has worked out well, but she has been a little frustrating since. However, she put in her best run for a while two starts back and if she can return to that level she should be competitive.

8.30 Down Royal: Teologia

This is a moderate-looking 1m2½f maiden, but the winner really should be Teologia. She has much the best form and can get the job done provided she replicates the form of her runner-up finish last time out.

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Three more to consider

2.40 Carlisle: Call Nicki

There is limited form to go on in this 5f novice, but Call Nicki could be the one to beat after her third-placed effort at Thirsk. She finished well after being a little slowly away, and should come on for the run.

Silk
Call Nicki14:40 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Duran Fentiman Tnr: Tim Easterby

6.50 Down Royal: Tennessee Stud

Tennessee Stud can win this Listed contest. His Group 2 success in France last term is strong form, as were his efforts in both the Derby and Irish Derby. He should run well provided he is on song.

Silk
Tennessee Stud18:50 Down Royal
View Racecard
Jky: Declan McDonogh Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

7.50 Wolverhampton: Horwich

Dual course-and-distance winner Horwich put in an improved effort last time on his return to Wolverhampton and can score for trainer Ruth Carr off a career-low mark.

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Horwich19:50 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: William Pyle Tnr: Ruth Carr

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