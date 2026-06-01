Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

This Willie Mullins-trained ten-year-old will have to bounce back to form in this 2m3f chase at Listowel. However, the likely top two in the market are unreliable, so expect Classic Getaway to get a nice time of it in front and cling on to victory.

Naval Tribute has a great chance for James Owen in the 2m handicap at Newbury. Last seen at Ascot finishing a good second to Believitanducan, who followed up with victory again at Chester on Saturday, Naval Tribute can defy a 1lb rise in the weights.

This Richard Hannon-trained filly made an eye-catching move at Newbury before fading in the final furlong after spreading a plate. Back down in trip and returning to the all-weather can see her get off the mark in the fillies' handicap at Wolverhampton.

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Three more to consider

Was heavily backed on his handicap debut at Chepstow following a gelding operation, but the lack of a run told as he was collared by a race-fit rival over the 1m2f trip. The first two pulled six lengths clear of the third in a slowly run affair and Newbury's mile handicap looks an ideal spot.

River King 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

This £880,000 breeze-up purchase was strong in the market ahead of his Newmarket debut, but blew the start. Showed bags of speed to get back into the race and hit the front entering the final furlong, but paid the price for that big move when fading into second. Holds every chance in Lingfield's 6f novice.

Mrair 15:52 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: George Scott

Return to Newbury will suit this unexposed type, who was a big eyecatcher over this course and distance two runs ago when a fast-finishing sixth from a poor position. Failed to match that form dropped back to a mile at Newmarket next time, but a first-time tongue-tie goes on and it is worth keeping the faith.

Twisting Physics 17:10 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Oliver Cole

Read more:

Richard Birch's play of the day at Newbury

Richard Birch bids to kick off Derby week with more winners following last Monday's 3-1 Cartmel strike

'She should appreciate this step up in trip' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies across Gowran Park and Listowel on Monday

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