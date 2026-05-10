Our Sunday treble from Leopardstown and Longchamp - plus three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

Paddy Twomey has started the season in superb form. He's had five winners and two seconds from his past seven runners and City Of Memphis can keep up the good work in the Mutamakina Stakes at Leopardstown. City Of Memphis was an eyecatcher when fifth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on just her second start last term, racing wide and having no chance coming from off the pace in a slowly run affair. She won well over this trip on her comeback and should be too classy.

Joseph O'Brien is a dab-hand with new recruits and it will be interesting to see what he can achieve with Alcantor. A top-tier miler for Andre Fabre, Alcantor went close in the Prix de Moulin two starts ago and is well treated by the conditions of the Listed Amethyst Stakes. He has plenty of good form when fresh and holds a Queen Anne entry next month. This can put him spot on for a tilt at Royal Ascot glory.

Aidan O'Brien is surprisingly without a win in the French 1,000 Guineas since 2001, but the undefeated Diamond Necklace can rectify that. Diamond Necklace was a superb two-year-old and won the Prix Marcel Boussac at this track in style. That race is invariably a good guide to this Classic and O'Brien's horses are starting to click into gear. She has a nice draw and can stamp her authority on the field with further progress guaranteed.

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Three more to consider

Aidan O'Brien may also hold the key to the French 2,000 Guineas with Puerto Rico, but Dorset rates a good second string for the stable and is preferred. Puerto Rico lacks a run and is drawn wider than Dorset, who is two from two on soft ground and may have found conditions too lively at Leopardstown a month ago at a time when O'Brien's runners were behind schedule. He's battle-hardened and we should see a different horse at Longchamp.

Dorset 14:50 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: A P O'Brien

Top-class juvenile Pierre Bonnard was a bitter disappointment in the Ballysax Stakes and James J Braddock is taken to confirm places with his old foe in the Derby Trial at Leopardstown. James J Braddock was less exposed going into the Ballysax and found himself poorly positioned as the dash to the line unfolded. It paid to be prominent that day and this strong stayer's finishing effort was encouraging, so he's dangerous to underestimate.

Dreoilin has been knocking on the door for Jim Bolger and a first victory awaits in the 1m4f handicap later at Leopardstown. Bolger has experimented with a wide range of trips for this daughter of Teofilo, who gives the impression she'll be suited by the stiffest test she's faced yet after her close second over a mile at the Curragh. The form of that is working out well and she is weighted to reverse form with Servare, who beat her two starts ago.

Dreoilin 17:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Declan McDonogh Tnr: J S Bolger

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