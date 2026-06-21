- More
Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
Clash Of Hearts: 1.35 Pontefract
This youngster is a half-brother to his stable's smart juvenile sprinter Symbol Of Strength and is the one to beat in the 6f novice at Pontefract. He ran a cracker when second over 6f at York on his debut and was then only beaten a length in a conditions race at Beverley. He stayed on well that day and will appreciate the return to 6f.
Pentonville: 1.56 Brighton
Henry Callan has a superb record in amateur riders' races and can land another one at Brighton with Pentonville, who won by seven lengths under him at Wolverhampton this week. It is no surprise to see George Boughey turning Pentonville out quickly and there is every chance he can rack up a sequence before the handicapper catches up.
Rockafeller Skank: 3.26 Brighton
On a sparkling run of form with four wins since last Wednesday and all of them have been with minimal fuss. The 1m2f handicap at Brighton demands more of Rockafeller Skank, but this is a weak contest and he's proven himself on a sharp left-handed track. He remains one to keep on side for a shrewd team until he's beaten.
Get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power when you bet £5
£40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet
- Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
Three more to consider
Revoir: 3.05 Pontefract
A career record of 1-9 undersells how talented Revoir is. She has been second in four Listed races over trips around ten furlongs and the return to 1m4f can enable her to finally win at this level in the Pontefract Castle Fillies' Stakes. She always hits the line hard and the reapplication of cheekpieces looks a wise move by Ralph Beckett.
Secret Force: 3.35 Pontefract
Lost his way over hurdles after a promising start for Gavin Cromwell, but has shaped well on both starts for Adrian Keatley and merits consideration in a first-time visor in the 2m2f handicap at Pontefract. He looks set to raise his game for a stiffer test of stamina, having been campaigned over 1m4f or shorter on his four starts in this sphere.
Perseus Way: 3.43 Hexham
This half-brother to Group 1 winner Tornado Alert has been a revelation since joining Tristan Davidson, winning twice over hurdles and once on the Flat. Ran to an RPR of 128 when bolting up in a handicap at this course last time and looks well treated back in trip for Hexham's 2m handicap hurdle off a revised BHA mark of 121.
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inMultiple Choice
Last updated
- Our Saturday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more worth including in your multiples
- Our Friday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Thursday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Wednesday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Tuesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Best Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for today's racing
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot betting offer: bet on the Norfolk Stakes and get £60 in free bets
- Scotland vs Morocco: get 50-1 for Scotland to score with Sky Bet
- bet365 Royal Ascot betting offer: £30 in free bets plus Precise 1-1 odds boost
- Tote Royal Ascot betting offer: bet £5 on the Albany Stakes and get £30 in free bets
- Our Saturday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more worth including in your multiples
- Our Friday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Thursday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Wednesday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Tuesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Best Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for today's racing
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot betting offer: bet on the Norfolk Stakes and get £60 in free bets
- Scotland vs Morocco: get 50-1 for Scotland to score with Sky Bet
- bet365 Royal Ascot betting offer: £30 in free bets plus Precise 1-1 odds boost
- Tote Royal Ascot betting offer: bet £5 on the Albany Stakes and get £30 in free bets