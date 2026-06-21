Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

This youngster is a half-brother to his stable's smart juvenile sprinter Symbol Of Strength and is the one to beat in the 6f novice at Pontefract. He ran a cracker when second over 6f at York on his debut and was then only beaten a length in a conditions race at Beverley. He stayed on well that day and will appreciate the return to 6f.

Henry Callan has a superb record in amateur riders' races and can land another one at Brighton with Pentonville, who won by seven lengths under him at Wolverhampton this week. It is no surprise to see George Boughey turning Pentonville out quickly and there is every chance he can rack up a sequence before the handicapper catches up.

On a sparkling run of form with four wins since last Wednesday and all of them have been with minimal fuss. The 1m2f handicap at Brighton demands more of Rockafeller Skank, but this is a weak contest and he's proven himself on a sharp left-handed track. He remains one to keep on side for a shrewd team until he's beaten.

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Three more to consider

A career record of 1-9 undersells how talented Revoir is. She has been second in four Listed races over trips around ten furlongs and the return to 1m4f can enable her to finally win at this level in the Pontefract Castle Fillies' Stakes. She always hits the line hard and the reapplication of cheekpieces looks a wise move by Ralph Beckett.

Revoir 15:05 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Lost his way over hurdles after a promising start for Gavin Cromwell, but has shaped well on both starts for Adrian Keatley and merits consideration in a first-time visor in the 2m2f handicap at Pontefract. He looks set to raise his game for a stiffer test of stamina, having been campaigned over 1m4f or shorter on his four starts in this sphere.

Secret Force 15:35 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Mikey Sheehy Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

This half-brother to Group 1 winner Tornado Alert has been a revelation since joining Tristan Davidson, winning twice over hurdles and once on the Flat. Ran to an RPR of 128 when bolting up in a handicap at this course last time and looks well treated back in trip for Hexham's 2m handicap hurdle off a revised BHA mark of 121.

Perseus Way 15:43 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Harry Reed Tnr: Tristan Davidson

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